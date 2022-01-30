Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Governance Advisory Council, GAC, highest decision making organ of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Lagos chapter, has dismissed purported report on plans to replace the incumbent Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu with another candidate for the 2023 governorship poll in the state.

GAC, which consists party leaders and chieftains, therefore, urged citizens to disregard the report posted and circulating on WhatsApp platform at the weekend, purporting that the GAC, party leaders and stakeholders have settled for a replacement for Sanwo-Olu.

According to a statement by the organ, led by its revered leader, Tajudeen Olusi, the administration of Governor Sanwo-Olu is currently working daily on making the state a 21st century economy on the global stage.

The statement read in part: “The attention of the Governance Advisory Council has been drawn to a vexatious post circulating on WhatsApp purporting that the GAC, party leaders and stakeholders have settled for a replacement for Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

“Ordinarily, we would not have dignified such an anonymous post with any response. However, because of the possibility that some unwary persons may believe the words contained therein and interpret them as factual, the GAC would like to state as follows:

“That the GAC has not settled for any person to replace Mr. Babajide Sanwo-olu as governor. Therefore, it is absolutely false and preposterous for anyone to suggest so.

“That the process of picking a Governor is clearly stated in the constitution. And contrary to the false impression the merchant of hate, confusion, discord and disharmony wanted to create with the post, there is no discussion of second term ticket by the GAC.

“It should also be pointed out that it is not within the realm of GAC to engage in picking replacements for a governor.

“Importantly, the Independent National Electoral Commission has not signalled the commencement of the process for governorship election in Lagos State.

“Governor Sanwo-olu was elected for a 4-year tenure which is still ongoing. The matter of replacement of the governor does not arise and is patently subjudice.

“Governor Sanwo-olu is doing a wonderful job delivering infrastructure projects for Lagos and working daily on making the state better for all its residents.

“Finally, we urge those behind this dangerous, dysfunctional and misguided post to desist forthwith.”

Similarly, the Publicity Secretary of APC in the state, Seye Oladejo, has urged residents and citizens to allow the governor focus on the current delivering of dividends of democracy than be distracted by comments on second term bid in 2023 and probable replacement by APC.

According to Oladejo, “Sanwo-Olu has exceeded expectations. The way he took over should not be lost on us. A lot of things were not working the way it should work; the issue of environment, infrastructural deficit and a whole lots of things.

“He came on board having to tackle some unusual situations; a situation like the COVID-19 pandemic. Lagos remains the epicenter; COVID is not over yet and we should not be carried away even though we were told that it has come to live with us.

“He performed brilliantly handling that pandemic that was widely acknowledged everywhere and it became a template for how government should handle that kind of situation and he has not used that as an excuse anyway.

“Of course, couple with that is EndSARS protests that we found eventually was largely more political than just been spontaneous. And he hasn’t used that as an excuse not to perform. He has also kept faith. He has kept faith with the THEMES agenda, which is all encompassing of the programmes of his government.

“As a party, we are happy with the governor. We are supporting him to finish strongly, deliver on all those projects he has embarked on.

“He has done very well in the transport sector. We are all aware of the commissioned rail project and before the end of his tenure, that would change the face of Lagos and the face of transportation in the state. So, we have no regret that we gave the party ticket to someone like Governor Sanwo-Olu. We are expecting that he is going to fulfill all his promises and finish strongly.”

While commenting on whether the party is likely to give Sanwo-Olu a second term ticket, Oladejo retorted, “You will agree with me that consistent with who we are as progressive party, will always ensure that whoever is flying our party’s ticket will continue to tow progressives line.

“I’m not aware of any decision by the party concerning 2023 governorship race. However, Sanwo-Olu should not be distracted with that for now.

“He should be allowed to focus on delivering dividends of democracy as promised to the people which is vigorously pursuing currently.”

