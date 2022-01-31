By Luminous Jannamike, ABUJA

As the tempo of political activities intensifies ahead of the 2023 general elections, the Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria, CSN, has called on Nigerians to correct what it described as “past mistakes” in choosing the country’s next president.

It also advised the people to shun politicians playing the ethnic and religious cards during the election.

National Director, Social Communications, of the secretariat, Fr. Mike Umoh, made the call during the Secretariat’s 2022 media parley in Abuja yesterday.

He urged the people to shun politicians that play the dual cards of religion and ethnicity as a smokescreen for their sinister interest, saying Nigeria cannot afford to elect such people in 2023.

According to him, the errors of the previous election circle plunged the nation into excruciating pains.

He said: The next dispensation, which we eagerly look forward to with hope, does not give room for trading blames or for those petty partisanship, which have often been defined along tribal, ethnic, religious or political affiliations.

“These tools, in the hands of typical politicians have been used for too long to mesmerise and exploit the people; most politicians use them as a smokescreen to hide their clandestine interests and ambitions.

“Now, more than ever, is the time true Nigerians must rise in unison to act and lend their voices to all that is good and noble in order to save our country.

“It is time to wise up and correct mistakes of the past that have plunged the nation into the excruciating pains we now experience.

“The only reasonable political consideration now left to choose from, irrespective of our tribe, tongue and religious beliefs, is between truth and falsehood, good and bad, the oppressed and the oppressor, and the loyal and disloyal citizens of our country.”

The Catholic spokesman also decried the level of political apathy of citizens, noting that millions of citizens do not yet have the permanent voters’ card while many who have one fail to vote on election days.

“We cannot wait for another chance, if we are blessed to have this one (2023), and we may not have another chance to rescue this nation, if we fail to take advantage of this one.”

Vanguard News