By Peter Okutu

THE Senator representing Ebonyi Central zone at the National Assembly, Senator Obinna Ogba, Saturday declared his intention to contest the 2023 governorship election in the State.

He said he would run for the Governorship position on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

The second term Senator and Chairman, Senate Committee on Youths and Sports Development stated this while declaring his intention to contest for the Governor of Ebonyi State at his country home, Amanvu, Nkalagu autonomous community of Ishielu Local Government Area of the State.

According to him, “Our Government’s focal point shall be to provide the greatest good for the greatest number of people in Ebonyi State.”

Ogba noted that despite the efforts of past and present administrations, “poverty is still massively prevalent in our homes which among other things is the reason am declaring my intention to run for the position of Governor of Ebonyi”.

He said: “But despite all their efforts, youths and human capital development are still suffering in Ebonyi, while poverty is still massively prevalent in our homes which among other things is the reason am declaring my intention to run for the position of Governor of Ebonyi State with the intention to do things differently by the grace of God if given the opportunity to serve the people.

“With the above experiences, and more, my governroship race will be in total engagement with the youths, the suffering workers, artisans, middle class, core professionals, our elders and those who desire human and rural development of Ebonyi State.

“Our Government, if elected will be basically welfarist and building the capacity of our economy, so that we can provide jobs for the youths and make Ebonyi attractive, suitable and secured for businesses.

“It is on this premise that that I named my campaign slogan “Ebonyi will be happy again”, I will be human and welfarist driven while maintaining the existing structures and focusing on rural development.

“If elected, I shall immediately embark on full restoration of the glory of Ebonyi, and make you the people the cornerstone of Government to revamp the environment that has become a den of hunger, anger, politically induced hate and communal clashes.”