Sanus Lamido

Khalifa Muhammad Sanusi ll, the President General Jam’iyyatu Ansariddeen (Attijaniyya), Nigeria, has advised eligible voters in Nigeria to register, get their voters’ card (PVC) and vote the best and competent candidates in all positions in subsequent elections.

Sanusi made the call on Saturday in Lokoja, at the last day of the three-day Annual Conference of the 4th Nigeria World Maulid Anniversary, in honour of the Holy Prophet Muhammad, with the theme: ”The Prophetic Solutions To The Questions of Humanity”.

Sanusi, a former Emir of Kano, urged the group to vote for the best person that is most competent in every position irrespective of political party or religious affiliations.

”If our youths get employed, the economy of the entire country will improve.

”Most importantly, we are not a political party but we cannot fold our arms and ignore politics.

”Every member of Attijaniyya from 18 years old and above, male or female, go and get your voters card.

”Allah commands you that you should place trust in the hands of those people who are trustworthy.

”Now, we are at the time where those who appoint leaders are the people, your vote is your power, you have a responsibility.

”I am not saying you must vote only for members of Attijaniyya, Muslim, or for any political party; you are to vote for every position the best person that is most competent,” he said.

He added: ”If you don’t take this responsibility you have betrayed Islam. We must preserve the unity of this country to ensure self reliant, education peace and unity”.

He commended Gov. Yahaya Bello for hosting the conference, and for accepting their request for the provision of land in the state to build an International Islamic Centre to honour Sheikh Muhammad Ibrahim Niass.

He emphasised that the movement used the opportunity to pray for peace, unity and a good country whose leaders will always do the right thing.

He stressed the need to continue to promote peace, pray and eschew extremism, saying no matter the difficult situation, Allah will be able to see the country through.

”We must therefore not relent in our prayers for this country. We need to educate our children,” he said.

In his remarks, the Kogi State Governor, Bello, described the conference as a historic day for him and the people of Kogi State and Lokoja.

According to him, the state is hosting the world Maulid anniversary in honour of prophet Muhammad and the son of the Grand Khalifa Worldwide, Sheikh Muhammad Ibrahim Niass and Ibrahmi Lami, in attendance.

Bello noted that as a governor, he is bound to be fair, just and ensure equity for all, irrespective of religious affiliations or ethnicity.

He said that he had learnt a lot from the gathering; “great messages of unity, love, hard work, peace, tolerance and taking our destinies into our hands, which remains the message of President Muhammadu Buhari”.

He appreciated Sheikh Muhammad Ibrahim Lami for the gift of the Holy Quran presented to him, and his prayers for him to end well as the governor of Kogi State, as well fulfilling all his ambitions.

The highlight of the occasion was the Islamic recitations and presentation of Holy Quran to the governor by the son of the Grand Khalifa Worldwide, Sheikh Muhammad Ibrahim Niass; Muhammad Lami Niass from Senegal.

Dignitaries at the occasion were Ambassadors of Morroco, Palestine, Mauritiana, Cameroon and representative of Senegal, other diplomats, traditional rulers, and other dignitaries across the 36 States of the federation and the FCT.