By Egufe Yafugborhi

PORT HARCOURT – RIVERS state students have, on bended kneels, urged Sen Magnus Abe to declare for the race to become next governor of the state come 2023.

The students under the umbrella of Progressive Students Network (PSN) of Rivers state, noted that the former Senator representing Rivers South East Senatorial District holds the record as Rivers most student friendly officeholder ever.

Endwell Otonnah, President, PSN, during Rivers students visit to Abe in Port Harcourt, stated, “As Rivers Assembly member, as Secretary to State Government and as Information Commissioner, Abe influenced initiation of bursary and sundry benefits which Rivers student enjoyed.

“Later as Senator, it is on record that Abe committed so much into scholarships and educational.assistance for Rivers students at various levels and categories of studies. Today Rivers state no longer has bursary and sundry students benefits. Only Abe can meet the demands of Rivers students.

“Even out of political office, he has not stopped assisting Rivers students. Above all, no one among the crop of politicians in Rivers today is more qualified in terms of capacity to deliver. So, on our kneels we urge you to run. We will mobilise all students and our relatives in the grassroot to vote you as next Rivers governor.”

Responding, Abe, former NNPC board member said, “I have not declared to run for governor. I’m still consulting and meeting with you people is a part of that consultation.

“I have passion for education, have good relationship with students, that is why you are here. With your support, with Rivers people’s support, nobody, no power can stop the voice of the people.”