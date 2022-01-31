.

…Vows to tackle socio-economic challenges

By Dirisu Yakubu, Abuja

Frontline academic and philanthropist, Professor Christopher Imumolen yesterday joined the 2023 Presidential race with a commitment to change the fortunes of the country for good.

The entrepreneur who pulled a mammoth crowd at the National Women and Development Centre, Abuja, said Nigeria has all it takes to rub shoulders with advanced nations of the world, regretting however that leadership deficit over the years have been hugely responsible for the sorry state of affairs in the land.

Addressing newsmen at the event, Imumolen who doubles as founder, Joint Professional Training Support International, stressed the need for new orientation ahead of the 2023 general elections.

According to him, “Nigeria needs a new kind of leadership. Things are not working here because there is a leadership challenge. I have travelled to many parts of this country and I can boldly say that we have all it takes to make our country one of the best in the world.

“We have been looked down upon for so many years and many other nations do not reckon much with the green passport. What we must do now is to work hard to ensure that our children do not go through the pains we have suffered already.

“We believe in our time, Nigeria will be a better place. Nigeria is rich but it is crippled because it is kept in the pockets of few connected individuals,” he said.

Asked on which platform he intends to run for the Office of President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the Vice Chancellor, Global Wealth University, Togo, said: “It is not about the party on which platform I will run. If you believe you can’t do it, you will leave room for those who can’t do it to hijack the process. Of course, I am going to run on the platform of a political party but that will be made known in due course.”

He pledged to address the root cause of insecurity and poverty if given the opportunity, adding that unemployment has a part to play in the criminality threatening the peace in the nation.

“How can a country prosper without adequate welfare for her citizens? How do we expect our country to be respected when we are seen and rightly so as the poverty capital of the world?,” he asked even as called on the youths of voting age not to allow themselves to be used by selfish politicians in the 2023 general elections.

“Let’s us resolve never to travel the old path again. In 2023, let’s vote a leadership that will change this country for good so that all of us will be proud to call ourselves Nigerians. Nigeria will be great again,” he declared.