By Gabriel Olawale

Progressives youths in the All Progressives Congress (APC) met in Lagos at a parley between young business stakeholders, political aspirants from the 6 Southwest states and Kwara and their counterparts in government with a view to organize towards the coming convention of the party and beyond and negotiate a better deal for the youth in the party and in government regardless of whoever emerges the Presidential candidate of the party and ultimately the president.

The event, which is premised on the youth organizing for a better deal for the younger generation brought lots of APC youth leaders, serving government appointees and aspiring youth in the Southwest together.

According to the speakers at the conference, the Progressives Youth vision is to have young people better represented in decision-making structures, both within the political party system and in government. With the upcoming national convention and primaries of the party later this year, it is very important that young people organize effectively so more youth can occupy aspire, contest and occupy leadership positions in the party and in government.

Speaking at the conference, Honourable Shina Peller revealed that the youth of this great country must go beyond the sentiment that divides and further a stronger alliance beyond religion and ethnicity. The unity of Nigeria and its peace being of greater consequence should guide the actions and decisions of the younger generations towards the achievement of the vision.

He added that Nigerian youth must agree that “Our leaders must have vision”. We must not let religion and ethnicity divide us as youth of this great country. If truly we want to take over the leadership of this country, there must be a clear vision which everyone must agree as our national priority”, Peller said while addressing APC youth.

Member APC National Lobby Committee and coordinator of SouthWest caucus, Honourable Lanre Oyegbola-Sodipo who also spoke at the conference emphasized that the initiative came into being as a follow up to the outcome of the APC Progressives Youth Conference held in 2021 to help the younger generation organize better and position them properly for mainstream politics.

“We initiated this platform to mainstream young people in leadership positions in the party and government. This transformative APC Progressives’ Agenda within the context of the National framework is representative of the ethos of progressive youth leadership, youth participation and equitable representation at all levels of elective and appointive positions. This agenda is driven by the APC National Youth Lobby Committee under leadership of Barr. Ismaeel Ahmed. ”, Lanre highlighted at the conference.

“It is also crucial for us to establish understanding and a working partnership with our counterparts in the business world because politics greatly impacts the business environment and opportunities available”, Oyegbola said.

Another key member APC Progressives National Lobby Committee, Kabir Aregbesola revealed further that Nigeria youth must come together as one. “For us to be part of Nigeria political reform, mobilization is the key. Saturday February 5th 2022, we are bringing One Hundred thousand youth together in Oyo State, Ibadan at Liberty Stadium for South West Progressives Youth Festival. This festival is the first ever in the South West for youth and by the youth, it’s going to filled with entertainment, empowerment and inspiration.

Speaking earlier at the conference Fatima Kakuri a member of the APC Youth National Lobby committee also highlighted that the efforts of the last one year has yielded considerable outcomes, from the party ward, Local Government and State congresses and then it’s time to scale the efforts towards the national convention and then the presidential primaries.

Fuji Music Star Saheed Osupa is confirmed to be part of the festival, also Portable Zazuu – Zeh will grace the event. Small Doctor – Omo iya teacher will be performing”, Kabir concluded.

Other notable youths that attended conferences includes Rinsola Abiola, a media entrepreneur, youth advocate and young progressive from Ogun state, and the APC national youth leader. Honourable Adebayo Rasaq, Honourable Sesan Shobande,

Lagos State Judo Association Chairman, Sheriff Hammed. Doctor Tunde Diya, Comrade Shehu TIjani Adegbola, Dr Seriki, the APC Lagos State Youth Leader and many others.

Progressives Youth Festival Conference held at Lagos Travel Inn, Ikeja on Saturday 29th January 2022.