South East APC Young Progressive Forum has commended Ebonyi State Governor, Engr. Dave Umahi for declaring his interest to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari as the next democratically elected President of Nigeria.

In a Press Statement issued in Awka Anambra State by the National Coordinator of the Group, Comrade Paschal Candle said the bold Step taken by the Governor is timely and the right thing to do now that every Nigerian is clamouring for a Nigerian President from Southeast zone.

The Forum lauded Governor Dave Umahi for the bold step he has taken. It will be recalled that we have in 2019 after Supreme Court affirmed the election of President Buhari, urged APC Leaders from South East to re-strategise for 2023.

We are appealing on other Igbo Leaders, captains of Industry who have what it takes to move the country forward to join the race now, for power is not given, Power is taken. It is the turn of South East to occupy the country exalted position.

We as a Group are happy with Governor Dave Umahi for listening to the yearnings of many Nigerians across Regions.

Governor Dave Umahi has shown Leadership as a Governor of Ebonyi State. He has shown his passion for good Governance in Ebonyi State.

Today, he has turned Ebonyi State into one of the fastest growing State in Nigeria, no one would have believed that Abakaliki, the capital of Ebonyi is part of Nigeria compared to what it used to be in the past; from the biggest Shopping mall in Africa, The Light Tunnel named after President Buhari, Ebonyi Water Fountain arena which can accommodate more than 2,000 persons, Ebonyi International Market, the biggest in South-east Nigeria, Concrete Express Roads, first of its kind, 25 Kilometre roads in each of the 13 Local govt areas and many more.

Other completed projects, Rice Milling Plant in Ebonyi. The biggest in sub-Saharan Africa, and the mother of them all, the beautiful Flyovers and the ongoing International Airport which is a signature project of Gov. Dave Umahi, which was graciously approved by President Buhari.

South East APC Young Progressive Forum welcomes him into the Presidential Race.

Gov. Umahi has all it takes to turn around the Polity and Fortunes of the Country, we believe he will do well if given the chance for he came, he saw and he conquered in Ebonyi State. Most importantly, the age is on his side. He is Young, vibrant and visionary Leader.

We are urging all Nigerians to support Nigerian President from southeast come 2023, the Statement concluded.