…wants APC to handover party’s flag bearer to Osinbajo

By Bashir Bello and Abdulmumini Murtala, KANO

Dozens of Pro-Osinbajo support groups under the aegis of New Tribes movement have on Sunday told Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo that no agreement should deter or stop him from contesting for the Presidential seat in the 2023 general election.

This was as they said Osinbajo should heed calls put across to him by Nigerians to contest for the number one seat in the country.

A member of the movement and member representing kaltungo/Shango Federal Constituency, Gombe State, Simon Karu stated this in Kano while fielding questions from newsmen on insinuations that there was a written agreement between the Vice President, Osinbajo and the national leader of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmad Tinubu about a succession plan.

According to Karu, “On the issue of negotiation or any arrangements, it could be a thing that has been practised in the past but Nigerians and the youths today say Nigeria is not for sale.

“We say no to any agreement prior to this generation. Nigerians and the youths must decide who lead them and not a team of persons who discuss our future on behalf of us.

“We therefore called on Prof Osinbajo to yield our call to vie for the president. We know his competence and capability and we are looking forward to when he will heed our call.

“We believe in the candidature of Prof. Yemi Osinbajo. We have a man who embodies qualities of leadership and has proven over time to be must dedicate and loyal Vice President,” Karu stated.

Earlier, in a communique by the movement and read by Chairman Delta State Osinbajo Grassroot organization, Prof. David JT. Ejenobo, called on the ruling party, APC to hand over the party’s flag bearer to the Vice President for continuity and consolidation of the giant strides project initiated by President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

“After a critical analysis of achievements and performances of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration in spite of severe economic and security challenges. The need for a man with the credible and mental capacity to continue on the progress lane becomes relevant to forestall the usual exercise of handover notes,- Prof. Yemi Osinbajo’s pedigree remains the best choice for the vision of the NEW TRIBE -Nigeria.

“The Conference, therefore, resolve as follows to press for continued corporate existence, progress and unity of the NEW TRIBE-Nigeria and to push for continuity and sustainability of ongoing landmark developmental projects embarked upon by President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

“Similarly, we also resolve to mobilize Nigerians of all faith and tribe to support the enthronement of a just man who understands policies and programmes of President Buhari’s administration.

“We enjoin all Nigerians, civil society organizations, professional bodies, Market men and women, students and our teaming youths to lend their voices to the command of history by ensuring the seamless emergence of Prof Yemi Osinbajo as President of Nigeria come 2023.

“In the same vein, the Conference urges the Party, the All Progressives Congress(APC) to make the best choice and nominate Prof Yemi Osinbajo (PYO) as its Presidential Candidate for 2023 elections for consolidation and continuity of the APC overall stability.

“Finally, the Conference call on the Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo to heed the call of Nigerians and declare to run for the office of President of the NEW TRIBE-Nigeria,” Ejenobo however stated.

Vanguard News Nigeria