Leader of Arewa in the South, Alhaji Musa Saidu has berated Ohanaeze over its comment that the presidential bid of Chief Bola Tinubu was dead on arrival.

Saidu recalled that the alliance between the north and the South West gave victory to President Muhammadu Buhari, adding that Chief Tinubu should not be disturbed by the threat of Ohaneze not to support his presidential bid.

Spokesman of Ohaneze , Chief Alex Ogbonnia had in his response to the expression of interest by Tinubu to contest the 2023 presidential election before President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa on Monday, said the presidential project was dead on arrival as it it was devoid of Justice, fair play and equity.

Saidu who called on Tinubu to ignore the statement of the body recalled that it was the same position they took when President Buhari contested the presidential election in 2015.

“In 2015 if you can remember , President Muhammadu Buhari did not enjoy support from the east. It was the support he got from the West with the effort of Chief Bola Tinubu that largely brought about his victory”.

” This time Chief Tinubu should not be disturbed by the statement of Ohanaeze dismissing his presidential bid as dead on arrival. He should bank on the political alliance between the north and the South West for victory “.

He said the north had never been known to be betrayers , adding that Tinubu should build strong political alliance with the north for victory in 2023.

“It is time for Chief Tinubu to also benefit from the political alliance he started with the north and the South West. “.

Saidu also enjoined the Federal government to use the occasion of the dry season to resume massive work on the East West road , saying it was one project when completed will make the Niger Delta region to be very grateful to his administration.

“The dry season is here again . And in no distant time the rain will set in. The federal government should use this period to work massively on the East West road. The road is very dear to the Niger Delta region. “.

“This is one reason why I have said the Minister of Niger Delta, Chief Godswill Akpabio should resign. Because he has not done much on the road since he came on board. “

“The Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, that could have been of help has been limited because no board in place to drive some major decisions on funding”.

