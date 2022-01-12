By Egufe Yafugborhi

Ahead the 2023 general elections, Senator Magnus Abe, yesterday, said any aspirant bragging that he doesn’t like money should never give thought to becoming the next President of the country.

Apparently quoting the viral, “I am not corrupt and I don’t like money” declared by Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Ameachi, on national television four years ago, Abe made the remarks at a media parley in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

He also eulogised Bola Tinubu as “eminently qualified” to be next President while he (Abe) was still consulting on his next political intention.

On the president the nation needs come 2023, Abe said: “The most important thing at this time is that we don’t want anybody who does not like money to come near the Presidency. We need the leader, at this point, who understands money and knows how to generate money because that is the biggest problem in this country today.

“Anytime somebody comes and say ‘oh, I don’t like money, give me the country to run,’ you know that person is saying so because he wants to shortchange the rest of us. In saying he doesn’t like money, the person will take all the money and you, your children will not see anything. We will be hungry and then such a person will now use hunger as an instrument of politics.

“Looking at the field now, Tinubu is one of the few persons to indicate interest and he is the one person I know understands money. When others come up, we can also talk about them, but I know Asiwaju has never said he doesn’t like money. If he had said that, I would have disqualified him ab initio.”

