Lagos LG Election: Voting commences at 3rd Avenue, Festac town

….As hunters hold security meeting to curb bandits

By Dapo Akinrefon

LAGOS—FOLLOWING resurgence of kidnap attempts in the South West, the pan-Yoruba socio-political orgnisation, Afenifere and the Senior Elders Forum of the Yoruba Council of Elders, YCE, yesterday, said that the 2023 general elections may not hold in the zone.

This came as the Soludero Hunters Association of Nigeria have concluded plans to hold what it called an all-inclusive security meeting to check the security threats in the South West.

READ ALSO:Reps probe Malami, IGP over police invasion of Magodo estate in Lagos

The elders, who spoke through a former National President of YCE, Col Samuel Agbede, retd, said there is a strong feeling that the much-awaited election may not take place at all unless the trend of insecurity is urgently addressed.

Agbede said this during an interview with newsmen over the recent kidnap attempts on motorists on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

He said: “We, the Senior Elders of YCE, have been crying to our governors because they were the ones who invited security experts. Since they have been doing things to check the menace of insecurity which has now become a nuisance, they should it with all their hearts.

“The establishment of Amotekun is a laudable project which all of us in the South West had embraced. The issue of security of lives and property is not only for us in the Yoruba Nation, it’s for everybody who is resident in that zone irrespective of where you come from whether you are a Nigerian or you are from overseas.

“Kidnappers don’t look at people’s faces, what they want is money and there is a new dimension to it now. Our own people now have been engaging in the criminal act. It is no longer the Fulani business, it has been embraced by all and sundry across all the regions.

“When I was coming from Lagos on Saturday, I saw some kidnappers with my own eyes just about 15 kilometers after Ogere. They were in combat dress, they were more than eight in number. They had their G-helmet and even bullet proof vests and AK-47. They emerged from the bush; the only luck I had was that they were on the opposite side of the road.

“So our governors have to do more than just focussing on politics because their attention is on 2023 election and if they are not careful, 2023 election may be a mirage. If this insecurity is not frontally addressed, 2023 election may not hold.”

While he expressed worry that actions of Amotekun have been waning just because they were not allowed to carry arms,he called on all the governors in the zone to restrategize so that these bandits will not take their people captive.

Hunters hold security meeting to curb bandits

Meanwhile, the National President of Soludero Hunters Association, Oba Nureni Anabi, said the security meeting is fixed for February 4, 2022 at Ilaji Farms Hotel, Ibadan.

Ajijola, who urged Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State to empower the hunters, said if they are properly mobilized, the bandits who inflict indescribable suffering on the people in zone, will disappear.

The hunters said a former President of the country, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, Governors Seyi Makinde of Oyo, Gboyega Oyetola of Osun, Dapo Abiodun of Ogun, Rotimi Akeredolu of Ekiti, Babajide Sanwoolu of Lagos and royal fathers in the zone are expected at the all-important meeting.