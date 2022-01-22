Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Aare Gani Adams

The Aareonakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Abiodun Adams, on Friday, warned those using his name for political mileage to leave him out of their attempts ahead of the 2022 election in Ekiti, and the 2023 general elections.

Speaking against the backdrop of a media report that the Yoruba generalissimo had thrown his weight behind a candidate eyeing the Ekiti plum job, Adams refuted the claim,.saying the author of the story did it in bad faith.

While dissociating himself from the publication, Adams urged those aspiring for public offices to desist from using his name and credibility for their political interests for now, insisting that their unsavoury attempt had created growing concerns in the political milieu.

He said: “I know Prince Adeolu Tinubu as one of the members of the Oodua Progressives Union, OPU, in the United States (US).

“He was on a courtesy visit recently to my Omole Phase 2 residence.

“However, we never discussed about Ekiti, or any other state. Our discussions were based the organization, not politics.

“The sitting governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi is a brother and one of the progressive-minded persons I relate with, notwithstanding.

“I hold strongly to my belief and ideology of restructuring that is centred on regionalism, where the federating units are allowed to develop at their own pace.

“I have said it several times that both the 1960 and 1963 constitutions had created the template for which Nigeria could be restructured.

“And up till date, nothing has changed in the country, even as the 2023 elections draw nearer.

“I have noticed with dismay that as elections draw closer, prospective political aspirants will be using my name to sell their candidates to the people.

“However, I will not allow anybody to stake my hard- earned name and credibility to get political mileage.”

