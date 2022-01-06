Ahead of 2023 election, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) youths have threatened to back any northern candidate if the South-South governors failed to declare interest for theb presidency.

Consequently, the PDP youths on the platform of South South Youth Vanguard, have given the governors till January ending to declare interest.

The Youths, in a statement by its National Chairman, James Efe Akpofure, applauded the South-East leaders for declaring their support for Anyim Pius Anyim, who has indicated interest to contest for the position of President in the 2023.

The youths urged the South-South governors to take a cue from the South-East and show interest and the direction they are taking to avoid suspense and suspicious.

They noted that while there have been agitation for the position to be zoned to the South, politicians from the region have not indicated interest, warning that this is the time to come out as activities towards the election would soon kick off.

The South South Youth Vanguard added that to avoid unnecessary political agitation in the nearest future, those who have interest in the zone should come out now.

They said they would be forced to take position that may not please them.

“We are making our position known now because very soon we will take some steps that may not be palatable to some of these our politicians from the region.

“We have given them time enough. From now till ending of this month is long enough for any serious politician to make his interest known.

“If they don’t declare between now and ending of this month, we will have no other option than to shift our loyalty to any candidate from the North.”

Vanguard News Nigeria