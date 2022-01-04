..Seeks unity among party faithfuls

By Deola Badru

A governorship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Lagos State, Mr. Rasheed Teslim-Balogun, on Tuesday, expressed confidence in the ability of the PDP to defeat the All Progressives Congress, APC, massively across southwest in the coming elections.

Balogun gave the hints at the weekend, while paying a courtesy visit to PDP leaders in southwest, Ambassador Taofeek Arapaja and Mr Soji Adagunodo, in Ibadan, Oyo state.

READ ALSO:

Pledging his unalloyed loyalty to the party, Teslim-Balogun also promised to work with the southwest leaders to ensure that PDP reclaims other states in in the region, insisting that the party will send APC packing in Lagos in the coming elections.

He said: “I came on solidarity visits to our leaders in the southwest with the assurances that our party, the PDP will reclaim the southwest, and trounce APC in Lagos in the next elections.

“I want to also assure our leaders of my support in ensuring unity within the ranks of the party. It is my hope that PDP will come out stronger and better in future elections.

“The most important thing for us is to work in harmony and forget any rancour. I promise to make sure that peace reigns supreme in PDP family in Lagos.”

Responding, Amb. Arapaja, who is the Deputy National Chairman of the PDP, commended his efforts, saying Balogun had, from his attitudes, demonstrated unique qualities that is expected of a grassroots politician.

Also, Mr Adagunodo in his remarks, expressed appreciation at the visit, saying the party leaders would ensure that all aspirants of the party would have a free and fair primaries across the state.

Adagunodo said: “PDP is one big family, and nothing is impossible, that is why we all need to come together as one big family to ensure that our party wins the 2003 elections with landslide margin.”