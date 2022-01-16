.

By Dirisu Yakubu, ABUJA

Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, will today, meet in Port Harcourt, the Rivers state capital to review its preparedness for the 2023 general elections.

The meeting according to a statement signed by the Director-General of the PDP Governors’ Forum, Hon. Cyril “CID” Maduabum “will review the state of the states, state of the nation and readiness of the PDP to provide the necessary leadership to rescue and rebuild Nigeria.”

Also Read:

Rivers policemen protest demolition of illegal structures in barracks

All the elected PDP Governors are expected to attend the meeting to be presided over by the chairman of the forum and governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal.

The meeting will be preceded by a gala night to be hosted by the chief host and governor of Rivers State, Barrister Nyesom Wike.

Vanguard reports that among others, the governors will do an appraisal of ongoing reconciliatory efforts in Ekiti and Osun states where governorship elections are billed to hold this year.

The statement further noted that the governors are working hand-in-hand with the Iyorchia Ayu-led National Working Committee, NWC “to craft a credible process and programme for Nigeria’s positive rebirth.”

Ayu is expected in Port-Harcourt to brief the governors of efforts currently being made to reposition the PDP for the task ahead.

Vanguard News Nigeria