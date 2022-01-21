…rewards winners of 2021/2022 Enugu State Unity Cup Tournament

By Chinedu Adonu

Former governorship candidate under the platform of United Democratic Party, UDP, in 2019, Pastor, Donatus Ozoemena has declared interest to run for governorship position of Enugu state in 2023.

Pastor, Ozoemena disclosed that he would be contesting under the umbrella of the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, adding that his decision was driven by a brazen hunger to save the future of Enugu youths and make the state a hub of employment generation as well as sports, agriculture and infrastructure development, among others.

The philanthropist, who made this declaration during the 2021/2022 Unity Cup final match between, Enugu North and Awgu Local Government Area soccer teams, at the Onoli Primary School field, Awgu, Enugu state, disclosed that he is contesting for gubernatorial position to break the jinx of one party system of government and give hope to youths.

“Today I want to further surprise the youth of Enugu state of what more than 90% of you have been asking me for a while now, and would like to take care of it today right here in Sansiro Field, Onoli, Awgu,

“In early part of 2021 through March of 2021, the youths organized a couple of air broadcasts moderated by Okafor Onyeka Cydia debating and asking me to lead them as Governor of Enugu State come 2023 because they are tired of this stagnant and hopeless economy. They went as far as debating which party should represent them in, considering that the major ruling parties have failed them, they overwhelmingly suggested and recommended that I should use a brand new party with good records and that party should be All Progressive Grand Alliance Party, APGA.

“Although after the 2019 elections, it did not cross my mind to come back to the political scene, but after considering the overwhelming approval, encouragement, support and prayers of our youths, the young and old, Christian brothers and none alike, I made up my mind to be your servant to lead in rebuilding the state of Enugu to greatness. So I want to officially announce today that I am in for you and the best vehicle to use in making our dream come through in 2023 is All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA.

“It hurts my heart to keep seeing our youths in the predicaments you have been placed in today. The predicament of lack of hope for future, joblessness and insecurity, but l assure you that with GOD, there is great hope for you. With joint efforts we will be happy again, but it’s totally in your hands as we cannot Keep doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different result.

“The time is now, your actions and involvement in APGA and Save Enugu State Now Movements activities will determine our future and even the future of our yet to be born youths and your children.

“I will be repeating What I did in 2019 by running for the office of the Executive Governor of Enugu state, but this time it is in different dimension, because the Enugu state inhabitants have decided and I believe that with the great efforts of all the 17 local Government area inhabitants we will break the lopsided jinx of one system of Leadership in our dear state, Enugu State”, He said.

The competition kicked off in December, 2021 and culminated in January, 2022 as all 17 local government areas of the state participated.

During the final Match which held at the Onoli Primary School, the Awgu team won Enugu North with a lone goal scored in 69 minutes of the match by Jessey number 9, Mr Zion.

The winner, Awgu Local Government Area team received One million naira and a cup, the first runner up, Enugu North team, smiled home with Five hundred thousand naira while the third position, Udi team went home with Two hundred and fifty thousand naira. Other 14 local government team went home with Twenty five thousand naira each.

Other prizes were, the best player of the tournament, Mr Akaeze Emeka from Igbo-Eze South, golden booth, Ozil, from Enugu North, youngest player, Ogbe Gideon from Enugu East, Best goal keeper, Chidera Ugwueze from Udi local government, Best coach, Anistal from Udi local government

Rewarding the winners, Pastor Ozoemena, expressed gratitude to the organisers and participating teams for their orderly conduct throughout the competition, adding that the competition was meant to unite the youths and help them harness their talents.