FORMER Chief Whip of the Senate, Sir Roland Owie on Saturday differed with the leader of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Chief Edwin Clark on his position that the presidency of Nigeria in 2023 should be zoned to the Southern region of the country.

A statement issued by Owie in Benin City said since 1999, the south had been a president more than the north.

He said “Yes, I read the decision of PANDEF on the issue of Presidency going to the South in 2023.

“With all humility, because the father of PANDEF, Senator Chief E.K. Clark, is like a father to me. In 1971-73, as an Education Officer,(Secondary and Vocational) in the defunct Bendel State, I worked closely with him.

“At that time, Chief E.K. Clark always told us that “We should always annoy him with the truth, rather than placate him with lies”. Above all, my upbringing and Faith demand that I must stand for justice and truth because where there is no justice, there can never be peace.

“I do not support Southern Nigeria producing the President of Nigeria in 2023. From 1999 till today, Southern Nigeria has produced the Presidents of Nigeria for 14yrs plus, while the North has produced Presidents for two years plus on the PDP platform.

“PDP must give the north the president in 2023”

