By Festus Ahon, ASABA

AHEAD of the 2023 general election, Clergymen and leaders numbering over 1,000 cutting across denominations have asked God to grant the member representing Ughelli North, Ughelli South and Udu Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Revd Francis Ejiroghene Waive a second term.

The Clergymen and leaders from the Federal Constituency

drawn from various denominations which includes, Catholic, Anglican, African, Baptist, Pentecostals, ECWA, OAIC, and PFN reiterated their unalloyed support for the reelection of Revd Francis Ejiroghene Waive.

The Clergymen said: “We make bold to say that our Constituency has never had it so good in terms of representation since the advent of democracy in 1999.

“We salute our co-ministers colleague, friends and brother Rt Hon (Revd) Francis Ejiroghene Waive for his courage, vision, humility, integrity and record breaking performance that has made us very proud.

“We assure him of our continued prayers and support in his political journey to make the difference for our people

“We call on all and sundry to behold the good works of Rt Hon (Revd) Francis Ejiroghene Waive and support him to greater heights

“We salute Distinguished Senator Ovie Omo-Agege for his support for Revd Waive and all our Senator (Senator Ovie Omo-Agege) has done for Delta. We promise our support for him come 2023”.

In his remarks, Revd Waive thanked the church leaders for their continued support since he joined politics in 2015 and assured not to betray the confidence reposed on him by them and other of his constituents.

Waive said: “I want to specially appreciate our church leaders, spiritual fathers and the body of Christ for believing and trusting in me and their continued support since we started this journey in 2015.

“I want to assure my brethren and constituents that I will continue to do my best and by the special grace of God Almighty and your support, I will deliver more projects when reelected as a ranking member of the House of Representatives.

“Christians should use the opportunity of the ongoing voters registration exercise to update their voters record, register and get their voters card to enable them elect candidates of their choice as the era of Christians sitting on the fence is over”.

Some of the church leaders who led the prayers includes; Ven Gabriel Kpangban, Revd Fr Happy Amure, Archbishop Isaac Obieh, Ven U.A.A. Dafiewhare, Revd Thinkan Nathan, Revd Fr Peter Ogaga Jesuoive.

Others were, Revd Emmauel Onofurho, Revd Solomon Deke, Ven Emma Azugo, Revd Emma Eredoro, Revd Julius Fovie, Revd Sunday Oghenechovwen, Revd Paul Sotu and many others.