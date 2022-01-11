Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami

.

.Goes paperless by 2030

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The Federal government says it spent a total of N152 billion in the execution of digitization projects in 2021.

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Ali Pantami disclosed this on Tuesday at the closing of 2021 Service Wide capacity building programme on e-Government at e-Government Training Centre, Abuja.

The amount he said constitutes the total sum approved by NITDA for CBN, NNPC, CAC, Immigration and Customs among other agencies of government for 2021 digital projects.

According to the Minister, the figure represents a quantum leap from the N9 billion spent in 2019 and 2020.

He said that the capacity building programme for Civil Servants is part of Federal Government’s e-Government Master Plan aimed at digitizing every government processes in all MDAs.

The training is a train-the-trainer programme targeted at selected civil servants who in turn are expected to go back to train their counterparts in their various organizations.

About 1,376 Civil Servants from 48 MDAs have been trained under the scheme. This comprised 890 trained in 2021 and another 486 trained in 2020.

In addition to this program, the Minister said the Ministry established two virtilual platform coordinated by NITDA and Galaxy Backbone during the COVID-19 lockdown that also trained about 110,000 citizens across the country.

He said: “Our target is to train selected officers that will go back to train other civil servants.

From January to December 2021, NITDA approved execution of 499 projects, including backlogs from 2019 and 2020.

In 2021, the approval given by NITDA to agencies for digitization amount to N152 billion, this is a major improvement on the N9 billion approved in 2019 and 2020 put together.”

With this feat so far recorded, the Minister said the ministry plans to double the achievement in 2022.

He encouraged the trainees to not only apply the knowledge acquired for the improvement of the public service but to extend it to their colleagues.

He also charged the Public Service Institute to exceed the 2021 target this year and ensure that the entire Institute is fully digitised before the end of 2022.

He equally enjoined it to ensure that the training is extended to all the states across the country.

Meanwhile, the Minister has assured that the Federal government will migrate to paperless government by 2030.

He said all the necessary measures had been put in place to achieve the objective through the National Policy on for Digital Nigeria.

In her own remarks, the Head of Civil Service if the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi Esau said the result being celebrated in the digitization process is a product of collaboration between her office and the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy.

With ongoing collaboration with NITDA, she said most part of the Public Service would be digitized by the end of first quarter of 2022.

She also challenged the trainees to go back to their MDAs and replicate whatever knowledge they have acquired.

“This is not the end of the end of the road, the Champions need to go back to their MDAs and replicate what they learnt, that is the way to go.

” With 65,000 civil servants and 500,000 public servants, this is how to bring every body on board.

“Without collaboration, the public service will not move forward.”

Earlier in his remarks, the Director General of NITDA, Inuwa Kashifu said the training programme started in November 2019 when President Mohammadu Buhari directed the Minister to use the Centre for capacity building of civil servants.

He described the trainees as the engine room of Public Service and charged them to translate their knowledge into useful service.

“The capacity building, though, delayed by Covid-19, has started yielding results, trying to digitize various MDAs increase efficiency and save cost of governance.

” As engine room, you should assist government to realise the digitization plan for convenience and efficient governance.”

In his welcome address, the Administrator of Civil Service Institute, Dr. Ganiyu Obatoyinbo said there is a chemistry between the Head of Service and the MC&DE, and called for more synergy, since they hold the solution needed to salvage the country.

As part of its contribution to the collaboration, Ganiyu said the Institute had so far created additional 300 ICT centres across the country.