Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo

By Bashir Bello

KANO — Ahead of the 2023 general elections, Former Deputy Governor of Kano State, Prof. Hafiz Abubakar on Saturday said that Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo possesses all criteria nigerians will look out for in who emerges the next president of the country.

Prof. Abubakar stated this during a grand event organized by Osinbajo Support Groups under the umbrella “New Tribes” to drum support for Osinbajo’s Presidential candidature.

READ ALSO:CBN escrow of DisCos’ bank accounts saved sector from collapse – Experts

The former Deputy Governor however enumerated the criteria to include Character, Competent and Capability in which he said the vice president has all the qualities and fit for the job.

According to him, “Qualities such as good character, competency and capabiity among others should form part of criteria nigerians should look out for in who becomes the next president. And when you talk about all these, Vice President Osinbajo possesses all the criteria.

“The event you are witnessing today is the coming together of all nigerians from across the states irrespective of ethnicity and religious affiliation who in their own collective assessment and decision feels that the best person to lead the country in 2023 is Osinbajo.

“Osinbajo is the man who will lead us in the right direction, with the help of God and millions of Nigerians, the new Tribe, that have been yearning for an opportunity to side-step all the forces that have been pulling us apart, so that Nigeria can truly emerge as the giant it long should have been.

“Our country needs a Statesman who envisions Nigeria as a self-sufficient, self-sustaining, upper middle tier country in the shortest possible time. Such a person must be one with tall dreams and big ideas. That is Osinbajo,” Prof. Abubakar however stated.