As the debate over who becomes the next governor of Delta State gets hotter, Engineer Messiah Olaye, a renowned ljaw-born environmentalist, has said the state governor, Senator lfeanyi Okowa, has the right to choose his successor .

Olaye, who made this observation yesterday in Warri during a media parley said people should not lose sight of the fact that Okowa has the responsibility of giving Deltans a worthy successor.

He further added that right from inception ,all the past governors of Delta State had a hand in who succeeded them.

He said :”A man with the ability to drive the SMART Agenda, which culminated into the Stronger Delta Vision should not be intimidated over who becomes his successor.

“Nobody should dictate to Governor Okowa over his successor or the senatorial district to produce the next governor. He is at liberty to choose whoever he finds fit to succeed him.

“The issue of a successor is a very serious business, because a bad successor can mismanage the legacies Governor Okowa is labouring to build today. No reasonable governor will allow someone to choose a successor for him.

“Nobody or group of persons, no matter how highly placed, has the sole prerogative to dictate to any sitting governor who his successor should be.

“Godfatherism is counter productive in our political history. And I don’t think Governor Okowa in his right sense would allow anybody to handpick a successor for him.

” Okowa, a man of wisdom, should not listen to sycophants. He should rather do what is in the best interest of the state by choosing a candidate who can consolidate on his credible legacies.

“Thinking of imposing a successor on Governor Okowa is a joke taken too far. When you consider the top political positions he occupied before becoming governor, you would realise that Okowa is a godfather in his own right .

“If Governor Okowa accepts the demands coming from high profile politicians over who succeeds him, he would live to regret it.

“He should be allowed to select a someone who would sustain his legacies.”