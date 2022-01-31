The Coalition of Northern Youth for Good Governance (CNYGG) has endorsed Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, to succeed President Buhari’s successor in 2023.

According to the group, Amaechi is best man to sustain President Buhari’s momentum of diversification and economic reform.

The Northern youths threw their weight behind the former Rivers State Governor at a press conference on Monday in Abuja.

Although Amaechi is yet to formally declare his intention to contest for the country’s most-coveted position, the coalition said he is the most qualified among other eminent Nigerians.

In his address, National Coordinator, Comr. Bilal Dakiyak, said Amaechi ticks all the boxes.

Dakiyak noted that at 56, Ameachi can not be considered as too old or too young and does not have the burden of old age-related health challenges associated with some aspirants.

He added that Amaechi is experienced having served as state parliament member, governor and currently in the Federal Executive Council as a Minister.

The northern youths said he is conversant with what the country needs and as an appointee of President Buhari, he is in tune with the vision of the incumbent and would therefore be effective in continuing with all the laudable policies and projects that are in place with the capacity to advance them to the next logical phase.

The group further said that Amaechi has the national spread and boosts impressive achievements as transport minister.

While calling on Amaechi to enter the contest for the APC Presidential race, the group urged the ruling party to narrow its search to the former Rivers State Governor.