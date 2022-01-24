By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Chief Kennedy Nnaji, President of Nigeria Union in Japan, has joined the frail of other Nigerians to contest for office of the President in Nigeria in 2023.

Nnaji, who is also the Patron, Sports Writer’s Association of Nigeria, SWAN, Lagos chapter, made the declaration via a statement to the media on Monday.

The 53 year old businessman from Ikeduru Local Government Area of Imo State, said his decision to run for the exalted office was borne out of the need to bring his experiences in the diaspora to bear on Nigeria.

According to him, “There are discordant voices among Nigerians fueled by selfish persons. No country can grow in an atmosphere of disunity. Nigerians must see themselves as one for the country to move to greater heights.

“I intend to come in to create harmonious relationship among Nigerians.”

The presidential hopeful who said he would announce the platform for his aspiration soon, also said that time has come for Nigerians to try fresh ideas from the diaspora for top political offices.

He said that he would not only bring his experiences into Nigeria but would unify the nation the way he unified all Nigerians resident in Japan.

According to him, my intention is to make Nigeria the best and safest nation that can compete with other nations of the world, where merit and accountability, not tribe will be supreme.

“As a detribalised Nigerian, part of my unification mission will be retaining our diverse cultures, not as tribes but as Nigerians that we will sell to the world,” he said.

Nnaji, however said he is not intimidated by any aspirant because his pedigree and experience would lend credence to his aspiration.

He is currently the Director General and Chief Executive Officer, Japan-Nigeria Direct Inc, and also a former patron of Supporters Club, Japan.