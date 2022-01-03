Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, weekend said it had developed a “Charter of Demands” of minimal irreducible expectations of Nigerian people from the ruling political class, declaring that workers would not be passive ahead of 2023 general elections.

NLC in a statement by its President, Ayuba Wabba, said “We would demand from politicians and the political class the dividends of the investment of our hopes for a stronger, inclusive and resilient economy; a Nigeria that is secured, stable, sustainable, peaceful and united; a Nigeria of equal opportunities where the child of the cobbler can still aspire to reach the top through a dint of integrity, resourcefulness, hard work, and faith; a country where public infrastructure works and inspires pride in citizens; a Nigeria where workers and pensioners reap the fruits of their reward on earth especially through prompt payment of decent wages cum pension benefits; and a land where the things that sustain a productive and full life are available, abundant and affordable.”

According to NLC , among “few days ago, the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, released a statement warning that with the increasing siege of insecurity all over the country, there is a huge risk that the 2023 general elections might not take place. This is serious. Nigerians would recall that a similar situation played out during the last governorship election in Anambra State where upsurge in killings, kidnap, militancy, thuggery and sit-at-home directives from non-state actors elicited concerns from a spectrum of stakeholders on the possibility, feasibility and viability of the elections. Fortunately, given the massive deployment of security forces all over the country to Anambra State, INEC was able to conduct free, fair and largely peaceful election in Anambra State.

“Clearly, the current state of insecurity in the country is now no longer a threat just to life and economic activities but also constitutes a potent danger to Nigeria’s democracy. Unlike the Anambra State elections, the variables would not likely be the same in the prosecution of the 2023 general elections as the polls are expected to take place at the same time all over the country and security resources would be thinly spread. There is no gainsaying the fact that all hands must now be on deck to solve once and for all the escalation and persistence of insecurity in different parts of the country.

“It is pursuant to this clarion national call that Nigerian workers would no longer afford to stay on the fence while the country burns. Nigerian workers are now ready to proactively engage the political process in the quest for active demands for the recovery of our common sanity and collective wellbeing. After all, Nigeria does not belong to only professional politicians who now see the national endeavor as a cash-out exchange. Certainly, Nigerian workers must make their votes count in 2023.

“Already, the Nigeria Labour Congress has developed a Charter of Demands of minimal irreducible expectations of the Nigerian people from the ruling political class.

The Congress aspires to use this document to engage politicians and leaders of thought going into the 2023 elections. There is no gainsaying the fact that the era of cheap political sloganeering has passed. Now, Nigerian electorates led by the working class are ready to ask the pertinent questions of development.

“We would demand from politicians and the political class the dividends of the investment of our hopes for a stronger, inclusive and resilient economy; a Nigeria that is secured, stable, sustainable, peaceful and united; a Nigeria of equal opportunities where the child of the cobbler can still aspire to reach the top through a dint of integrity, resourcefulness, hard work, and faith; a country where public infrastructure works and inspires pride in citizens; a Nigeria where workers and pensioners reap the fruits of their reward on earth especially through prompt payment of decent wages cum pension benefits; and a land where the things that sustain a productive and full life are available, abundant and affordable.”