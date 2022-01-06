2023: Nigeria’s mood favours rotation of Presidency to South — Anyim

By Peter Okutu, ABAKALIKI

THE presidential aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, of South-East extraction, Senator Anyim Pius Anyim, Thursday, explained that the “mood of the nation favours the rotation of the Presidency to Southern Nigeria.”

Anyim stated this during the South-East Briefing and Consultative Session hosted by him in Enugu.

He added that “If the Presidency is zoned to South-East, it will satisfy the just demand of equity and fairness.”

According to him, “If it is not zoned to the South-East, it will remain a burden on the conscience of the nation.”

He, therefore, appealed “to all the political parties to take the fair, just and equitable decision to zone their presidential slots to the South, particularly the South-East.”

The former Senate President noted that “The purpose of the consultation is to gauge the mood of the nation, seek counsel, blessing and listen to leaders and elders on their perspectives on the way forward for our country.”

On what he will do for Nigeria and Nigerians, Senator Anyim said “We will work towards a more progressive federation.

“Above all, we will work towards an equitable, just and humane nation that will guarantee peace and prosperity for every Nigerian both living and unborn.”

Vanguard News Nigeria