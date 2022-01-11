By Gabriel Ewepu

AS some Nigerians have declared openly their presidential, governorship, and other ambitions ahead of 2023 general elections, the Executive Director, Africa Polling Institute, API, Prof Bell Ihua, Tuesday, asserted that Nigerians want competent, God-fearing and kindhearted president who will tackle current challenges facing the nation.

Ihua stated this in an interview with journalists in Abuja, while speaking on current issues that affect the well-being of Nigerians.

According to him, a poll conducted in 2021 indicated some qualities that Nigerians expect in the next leader of the country, but basically they demanded for credible and acceptable electoral process which political leaders would emerge.

He said: “Incidentally, I ran a poll along this line last year and there are some qualities that Nigerians would be looking for in the next leader of the country. To start with, Nigerians want a credible election, where their votes will count, and they can cast those votes without fear or intimidation.

“Nigerians want a credible and competent leader, who is God-fearing, kindhearted, and can tackle insecurity head-on. These were the top qualities I can remember. In other words, Nigerians are looking for a leader who knows that we can be much better than we are today as a country, and is willing to work with his or her team to lay the vision to make this country great again, one that every citizen would be proud of and glad to contribute their quota to her development.”

Speaking on the issue of religion an ethnicity taking a better part of Nigerians in their choice of candidates to vote for he said, “From my experience, I believe religion and ethnicity would play a role in the elections. Unfortunately, that is where we currently are as a nation.

“Religion and ethnicity have become intertwined into our politics; so, much as anyone would talk about the credentials and qualities of an incoming leader when the chips are down, religion and ethnicity would still play a role.

“However, this is not to despair because credible and competent candidates can be found from across the major religious affiliations and ethnic groupings in the country.

“So, it behooves on the political parties to put their best foot forward.”

However, he (Ihua) bearing his mind on the issue of zoning ahead of the 2023 general elections, said, “From the standpoint of a pollster, one who has polled Nigerians on this issue, the predominant view of Nigerians is that zoning has come to stay in our system of politics for now.

“For instance, the president is about serving out his 8-year tenure, it has become accepted in the minds of Nigerians that for the sake of equity since the president is from the northern extraction of the country, the next president should come from the southern extraction; and possibly since the current president is a Muslim, that the next president should be a Christian. These are modern-day realities of the Nigeria of today; however, we know politicians have their ways and often disagree to agree over these matters.”