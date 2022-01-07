By Ebun Sessou

A House of Representatives aspirant in Kosofe Constituency II, Lagos State, Oluwagbenga Tambi has urged Nigerian youths to keep faith and hope alive in better Nigeria by participating actively in the forth coming 2023 general polls.

Tambi gave the advice in his New Year message to the youths and residents of the constituency.

According to him, “We the Nigerian youths needs to keep our faith alive and solace for better community, and Nigeria. I want to advice the youths to cultivate the habit of shunning criminality especially social media crimes like: “Yahoo Yahoo boys,” where he youths only believes in making quick money not minding the bad name such crime has given to Nigeria in the global world.

“As we approach 2023 general polls, we should all be more focussed in all our endeavour and resist the negative thoughts from who can never add any value, we should not allow the older generation take advantage of us as a tool for their selfishness, rather we should be our brother’s keeper for a greater tomorrow.

“We should involve ourselves in politics, walk the walk and talk the talk rather sitting on the fence and be blaming a government for lack of dividend of democracy, power is not given on a platter of gold rather its to be fought for be getting our PVC and shun collecting stipends. We should form a bloc and wrestle power from the old generation of politicians that has nothing to contribute to our common goals. Thanks my messages for the youths 2022.”