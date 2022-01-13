.

By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

THE Ebonyi State chapter of the All Progressive Congress, APC, Wednesday stated that Nigeria would experience an era of infrastructural revolution if Engr. David Umahi emerges the next President of the country.

The Party, which commended the Governor for declaring his intention to run for the number one position in the country described the Governor’s move as “a step in the right direction, and we commend him very highly.”

In a statement by Ogbuatu Chidi Simbad, State Publicity Secretary APC, Ebonyi State, the Party reiterated its unflinching support, loyalty and partnership towards ensuring the fulfilment of the Governor’s aspiration.

According to him: “It was Brodi Ashton who said that “Heroes are made by the paths they choose, not the power they are graced with.”

“It is on the above assertion that the All Progressives Congress, APC, Ebonyi State Chapter most heartily congratulates the Grandmaster of Infrastructure, Mr Project and Executive Governor of Ebonyi State, His Excellency, Engr Chief David Nweze Umahi Fnse, Fnate for officially informing President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR of his intention to run for All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket for the 2023 presidential election.

“There is no doubt that Gov Umahi is a hero. With the spirit with which he developed Ebonyi State within six years, Nigeria will definitely experience midas touch and become a centre of world attraction if he emerges the President of our dear country.

“The official information of his intention to contest the presidential election to Mr President is a step in the right direction, and we commend him very highly.

“The APC, Ebonyi State rejoices with him, and we reiterate our unflinching support, loyalty and partnership at all times to ensure that his dreams come through.

“Your Excellency, you are the man Nigerians have been waiting for. Thank you for offering yourself, thank you for answering the clarion call, thank you for standing for Ndi Igbo.

“On behalf of APC, Ebonyi State, I say, “Congratulations to you once again Your Excellency.”

