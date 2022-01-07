•I’m only offering continued services to my country

By Dennis Agbo & Peter Okutu

THE Presidential aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP from the South East extraction, Senator Anyim Pius Anyim, Thursday explained that the “mood of the nation favours the rotation of the Presidency to Southern Nigeria”.

Anyim who stated this during the South East Briefing and Consultative Session hosted by him at Best Western Plus Hotel, Enugu added that “If the presidency is zoned to South East, it will satisfy the just demand of equity and fairness. “

According to him, “If it is not zoned to the South East, it will remain a burden on the conscience of the nation.”

He, therefore appealed “to all the political parties to take the fair, just and equitable decision to zone their presidential slots to the South, particularly the South East. “

The former Senate President noted that “The purpose of the consultation is to gauge the mood of the nation, seek counsel, blessing and listen to leaders and elders on their perspectives on the way forward for our country”.

On what he will do for Nigeria and Nigerians, Senator Anyim said “We will work towards a more progressive federation. Above all, we will work towards an equitable, just, and humane nation that will guarantee peace and prosperity for every Nigerian both living and unborn. “

In his words: “Let me specifically welcome all our Elders, Leaders, Members of our party southeast Zonal Working Committee, Members of the State Executives of Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu, and Imo States to this briefing and consultation meeting. I thank you all immensely for making out the time to be here.

“As we prepare for 2023 elections, I take the liberty to say that the challenge before our great party is how to deliver on the expectations of the Nigerian people. Nigerians are looking up to the PDP to rebuild our nation; to protect lives and property; to restore the respect of Nigeria within the Comity of Nations; to re-align the political structure of Nigeria to reflect the current realities; to revive our economy and save the naira; to rebuild our broken-down social fabric; to create jobs for our teeming youths and rehabilitate our collapsing educational systems among others.

“My brothers and sisters, the summary of these expectations is that Nigerians expect PDP to return to power so that our nation can resume the march to greatness.

The above tasks are no mean ones. The political pedigree, vision, and credentials of who leads the party to accomplish these tasks must command priority attention and consideration of our great party. It is in furtherance of this that I put forth my credentials and records for your consideration.

“I would like to state that, I have stood with our party, the PDP, in good and bad times. Like most loyal party members, I have had my moments of elation, as well as some difficult times but I never moved. I have never switched parties. Therefore, I make bold to say that I can be entrusted with the vision, mission, values and principles of PDP as a committed party man;

“I have been privileged to understand our national problems and appreciate their enormity and peculiarities in the last 21 years from my vantage positions in both the legislative and the executive arms of government. Therefore, I have a clear view of the task ahead as well as the solutions needed to advance the cause of our country.

“My records as President of the Senate and as Secretary to the Government of the Federation clearly show that I am more interested in building strong institutions than seeking enhancement of personal power or position. My records show effective and efficient management of the nation’s diversity on the basis of equity, justice, fairness, and inclusiveness.

“I am a committed believer in the rule of law; and will always promote and protect the sanctity of lives as well as the rights and liberties of all citizens. My brothers and sisters, I consider it a privilege to stand before you today to brief you and also consult with you on my resolve to step out to contest for the leadership of our beloved country.

“My decision is a product of some years of prayers, reflections, and introspection on not just my capacity and preparedness to take on the task ahead, but also deep thoughts on our national challenges and the solutions they demand. It is therefore with a sense of humility, that I step out as a Nigerian with patriotic fervour, considerable knowledge of our country – its diversities and current challenges; and so properly equipped with clarity of the needed solutions.

“As president of the Senate, I was loyal to the party. I managed our diversity to the extent that ethnicity was never a consideration in all the activities of the Senate. My leadership in the National Assembly not only promoted independence and stability of the legislature, as an institution but also equality of all constituencies and their representatives and so enhanced productivity in the National Assembly.

“As SGF (Secretary to the Government of the Federation), I devoted my energy to helping the President to give focus to the presidency on the core needs of all Nigerians, maintain harmony among all Ministries, Agencies and Departments of government and ensure equity, fairness, and inclusiveness in the allocation of resources and appointments.

“My brothers and sisters, my experiences notwithstanding, I do not claim to be the most qualified from the South East or any other part of the country. I am only offering myself to continue my services to my country in the capacity of President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, at a time, I believe, my experiences will be needed to save our beloved country from drifting further. I am convinced with due modesty, that I am willing and available, ready and equipped, by experience and exposure, temperament and humility, capacity and competence to serve Nigeria at this point in time as her President.

“I must take the liberty of this event to specially convey my deepest appreciation to the Governor of Enugu State, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and his brother the Governor of Abia State, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu; both of whom have incredibly led our party to greater height in the South East. I am also to inform you all that I have individually briefed and consulted with them. I have also consulted with leaders and statesmen, party elders, and other critical stakeholders across the country.

“The purpose of the consultation is to gauge the mood of the nation, seek counsel, blessing and listen to leaders and elders on their perspectives on the way forward for our country. That is why I am here before you today my own people.”

The former Governor of Abia State and Senator representing Abia Central, Theodore Orji, Thursday stressed that it was the turn of the southeast geopolitical zone to produce the next President of the country.

Orji who stated this during the South East briefing and Consultative Session hosted by Senator Anyim Pius Anyim at Best Western Plus Hotel, Enugu called on Ndigbo to support the presidential ambition of Anyim.

“We have to give him the maximum support because it is our turn.”

Orji who is the Chairman of the occasion commended Anyim for the courage to present himself to contest the 2023 presidential election in the country.

“You have to carry your own son on the back. That’s why we are today. The race for 2023 has started. The presidency must come to the South East. Anyim has offered himself. To have the courage to come out for the position means there’s a supernatural power pushing him.

“We have to give him the maximum support because it is our turn. Most distinguish I congratulate you for presenting yourself.

“He wants to tell us that he wants to run for the presidential position. Let me thank us for coming. It is a sacrifice that is Worthy of note. Imo, Abia, Enugu, Ebonyi, and Anambra are fully represented. We are here to listen to him.”

