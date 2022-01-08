By Florence Amagiya

The Delta Central frontline grassroot youth body, named “Delta Central Grassroot Youth Leaders Forum, DCGYLF” has described the the Executive Director, Finance and Administration, Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission, Desopadec, Chief Barr John Obukohwo Nani as a man who has surpassed expectations in leadership quality and administration.

Speaking recently in Warri, the National Coordinator of the body, Comrade Sunny Utuedor, noted that Chief Barr John Obukohwo Nani is a quintessential and colossus political leader with an impressive antecedence in leadership, education, character and social relationships, he said.

As the immediate past Delta State Commissioner for Environment, he displayed unprecedentedly, by providing sound leadership and team working relationship with all senatorial districts environmental sanitation and beautification Coordinators who are also government appointees as SSAs and Executive Assistant to the Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa.

Extolling his individual personality, the body conceded that Chief Barr John Obukohwo Nani is a great listener, sound, competent, reliable, trusted and above all humility personified leader. He’s a God fearing public figure who is always putting God first in all he does, the body accorded.

Today, as the Executive Director, Finance and Administration, DESOPADEC, he has proven trusted, capable, competent and prepared to take higher leadership assignment, because he’s a true leader with uncommon character and intelligence. He possesses the attribute of some of our great leaders and nationalists, of whom are the former Delta State Governor, Chief James Onanefe Ibori, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, Executive Governor of Delta State and among others.

He’s a true party leader who has shown undoubted loyalty, commitment and dedication to the party, PDP, our great leaders and the Governor of Delta State, Sen Dr Ifeanyi Okowa. He’s a detribalized and responsible philanthropist, a great humanitarian and perfect giver.

The body however called on our leaders and party faithfuls/supporters to support and rally round a humble and trusted servant leader, Chief Barr. John Obukohwo Nani for Delta Central Senatorial Seat 2023 ambition, for he has be tested and trusted.

