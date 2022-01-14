By Emem Idio, Yenagoa

YENAGOA- A Niger Delta group known as Project Niger Delta, has reiterated its call on the lawmaker representing Ekeremor Constituency 2 and Deputy Minority Leader of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly, Hon.Wilson Ayakpo Dauyegha, to contest the Bayelsa West Senatorial election on account of his unprecedented achievements in his first tenure as a lawmaker.

The group described Dauyegha as a patriotic youth who believes in the aspiration of the youths and understands the pains of the people of Bayelsa West and if given opportunity in 2023 will offer quality representation.

According to the group, it is the turn of Ekeremor Local Government Area to produce the next senator based on the agreed zoning principle, stressing that as a group that stands for justice and equity, it will promote and defend the rotational principle and warned selfish politicians in the area to respect the zoning agreement.

The Executive Director and National Coordinator of Project Niger Delta, Comrade Princewill Timipre Ebebi, in a statement in Yenagoa on Friday, said the choice of Dauyegha by the group for the Senate transcends party lines, adding that the group is not affiliated to any political party but believes in promoting good leadership and sustainable development.

He pointed out that Project Niger Delta, PND, already has inaugurated it’s state,senatorial and local governments executives accros all the nine states of the Niger Delta with the view to working with and projecting good candidates for ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Ebebi said: “We have looked inwards and have accessed those aspiring to contest for the senatorial race for Bayelsa West, and since it is now the turn of Ekeremor Local Government Area, we have found in the member representing Ekeremor Constituency 2, Hon. Wilson Dauyegha, a man of the people that can adequately represent the senatorial district based on what he is currently doing for his constituents.

“We are calling on Hon Wilson Dauyegha to join the race and we have resolved to work for the actualization of this peoples mandate. Henceforth, we shall begin to mobilize stakeholders across party divides to work for this project.

“We align with the gentlemen agreement between Ekeremor and Sagbama since creation of Bayelsa State which stipulates two tenures for senate and house of representatives among the two local government areas that make up the Senatorial district.

“Based on the sacrosanctity of this accord Sagbama Local Government Area has served 14 years in the Senate which the current Senator Seriake Dickson is a beneficiary of that agreement while Ekeremor has also served 14 years in the House of Representatives which Hon.Fred Agbedi of Ekeremor is a also currently a beneficiary. We therefore state unequivocally that it is Ekeremor Local Government Area turn to produce the next senate while Sagbama has the House of Representatives Seat.

“We therefore warned selfish political gladiators in Bayelsa West to respect this arrangement, otherwise, we shall mobilise the youths to defend this rotation principle and we will resist any form of inducement and intimidation to actualised our common resolve.”