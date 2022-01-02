By Peter Duru – Makurdi

The umbrella body of Tiv speaking people in the country, the Mzough U Tiv, MUT, worldwide has given its nod to the presidential ambition of Chief Moses Ayom ahead of the coming 2023 general elections.

President General of MUT and Chairman of the Benue State tribal leaders, Chief Iorbee Ihagh who made this known yesterday when the leadership of the organization received the presidential aspirant in Makurdi said a Benue son deserved a shot at the presidency.

Chief Ihagh clarified that the MUT as an apolitical organization would not for any reason whatsoever endorse any political office seeker but could always offer their prayers and good wishes.

He said Chief Ayom was eminently qualified to vie for the presidency “and the Middle Belt deserves the presidency because we have done so much for this country.”

Earlier, Chief Ayom who had on his entourage Muslim and Christian religious leaders from the Middle Belt said he was in the state to brief the MUT about the pressure being mounted on him by various groups to run for the presidency.

He said he needed the nod of the MUT after which he would seek God’s approval before making a declaration and also disclose the political platform on which he would seek election.

“I am in this because I know I have the capability to lead this country as President. I am not a stranger at the corridors of power. I know what it takes to led Nigeria and I possess the qualities.

“Now that I have gotten the go ahead from my people, I will good back to my God to also seek His approval after which I will make a declaration in the coming days,” he said.