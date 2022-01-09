Kano map

By Bashir Bello

KANO — Ahead of the 2023 general elections, a Non Governmental Organization, Patriotic Volunteers has on Sunday said money politics should not be a criteria to elect representatives into elective offices or positions in the country.

The patron of the group, Usman Alhaji stated this in Kano while unveiling the group floated to ensure best practices of democratic principles.

According to him, “Nigeria borrowed the democratic system from United States of America, USA but unfortunately we didn’t take all the best principles of democracy.

“In USA, nobody contest because he has too much money to give, it is regulated, it is based on merit and performance. I am sure without these principles, Obama wouldn’t have been the President of USA because the black people were only 12 per cent.

“Unfortunately, we have come with politics of money, no matter where the individual gets the money from. We cannot afford to have money as criteria for electing people. We cannot go on or sustain the nation on this philosophy,” Alhaji said.

He however stressed the need for citizens to also play their role of electing the best candidates based on merit and performance.

“We are patriotic and want our country to be better. If nobody is bold enough to do something then the wrong will continue forever,” Alhaji noted.

Earlier, the Acting Chairman, Steering Committee of the group, Ibrahim Gwarzo said they floated the group out of desire to contribute its quota in the process of producing credible candidates by parties which will bring about effective and accountable leadership across the board.

“With the approach of 2023 general elections, we believe there is the need to advocate entrenching democratic principles, hence the need to form a strong and viable front.

“We took time to carefully select like-mind people that share these ideas and principles.

“The Patriotic Volunteers Association was born out of the desire to established a system of good leadership and governance in conformity with international standards, Conventions and norms,” he said.

The politician however maintained that the Patriotic Volunteers Association is out to go against money politics as a means of sanitising Political participation based on patriotic considerations.

Meanwhile, the group whose membership is open to all and sundry already comprises of like-minded persons from professional bodies such as Lawyers, Architects and Engineers among others.