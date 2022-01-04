… urge Igbo leaders to queue behind Fmr SGF

… Buhari should release Nnamdi Kanu unconditionally

By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

A Thailand-based Royal Father, HRH Ndubuisi Kenneth Oti Eze ( Igwe Tawanna) Tuesday said he was throwing his weight behind the Presidential ambition of the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Senator Anyim Pius Anyim come 2023.

He urged Igbo leaders to queue behind the former Senate President, saying that, Chief Anyim who has acquired both the legislative and administrative knowledge, remains the best candidate to lead Nigeria to greater heights.

In a statement, the Thailand-based Monarch stressed that “Nigeria as a country needed a leader like Sen. Anyim Pius Anyim who knows the country in and out to come on board” and pilot it’s affairs to the betterment of all Nigerians.

He added that a President of Igbo extraction was most suitable for the country at this time.

The Igbo Monarch further called on President Muhammadu Buhari to consider the plea of Igbo leaders and release the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, unconditionally from detention.

According to him: “I, HRH Ndubuisi Kenneth Oti Eze Chinyereugo1, Ezeudo1, Igwe Tawanna, Igwe Chonburi Ezeigbo n’ Thailand on behalf of my Igbo/Nigerian brothers in Thailand is throwing my total support to Senator Anyim Pius Anyim (GCON) for the office of the President, the Federal Republic of Nigeria come 2023.

“A good turn they say deserves another. Looking at his portfolio as the former Senate President, Federal Republic of Nigeria and former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, there is no doubt that he has acquired both the legislative and administrative knowledge and as such remains the best candidate to lead Nigeria to a greater height from Igbo extraction.

“Nigerians who know his antecedents, political and leadership prowess have been pushing and waiting for him to declare his interest to run for the Presidency.

“I am urging every Nigerian to keep aside tribalism and sentiment and look inward for that leader who has the technical know-how to steer Nigeria to the route of greatness and harmony. Nigeria as a country needs a leader like Sen. Anyim Pius Anyim who knows Nigeria in and out to come onboard.

“I urge all Igbo leaders to form a common front behind this worthy son and bury all personal sentiments and push for the betterment of Nigeria.

“Most importantly, I am seizing this opportunity to urge the government of Nigeria under the leadership of President Mohammed Buhari to still consider the plea of the Igbo elders over the release of our son, brother Mazi Nnamdi Kanu unconditionally which will help subdue the ongoing agitations in Nigeria.

“I strongly believe that if the pleas of the Igbo are heard, Nigeria will look like a newborn country of the 1960s. God bless Nigeria!”

Vanguard News Nigeria