…Denies Vice President pact

By Dayo Johnson

Ondo state former governor, Dr Olusegun Mimiko has supported the call for power to shift to the south by the southern governors come 2023 presidential election.

Recall that the southern governors, led by the incumbent governor Rotimi Akeredolu have severally said that a president of southern extraction should emerge after the exit of President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023

The former governor who in a statement in Akure, ondo state, denied a media report of his alleged pact with the Sokoto state governor, Aminu Tambuwal has threw his weight behind a southern governor.

Mimiko’ s statement which was signed by his Special Assistant on Media and Digital Communication, John Paul Akinduro said rather than having secret meetings as regards purported vice presidential ambition, he stood by the emergence of a southern governor.

He said no such meeting was held and so no such a proposal could have been considered.

“Dr Mimiko is aligned with the aspiration of the people of Southern Nigeria as exemplified by the call of the Southern Governors for a Southern president in the next dispensation and he has not in all his deliberations within Afenifere muted any idea of seeking their support for a VP ambition.

“Above all, Mimiko has made it clear that he is in the PDP to work towards actualising the decision of the majority of party members towards rescuing and rebuilding Nigeria for the good of the people and not any personal, individual agenda.

According to him the report, speculative in its entirety, neither quoted any source nor sought confirmation or denial of any of its specious conjectures before publishing.

The former governor therefore asked Nigerians and PDP members, in particular, to disregard the report as it is false and conjectural.