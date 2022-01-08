By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

Hon Ibraheem Abdullateef is the Kwara Central Representative in the Nigerian Youth Parliament (NYP) 5th Assembly. He is also an alumnus of African Liberty, USA. He co-founded Kwara Rebuilders, a pro-democracy group with structures across the 16 LGAs to champion peacebuilding, political education, and community development projects in the state. In the 2019 elections, he was a key advocate for change and one of the prominent young players in the 2023 elections in Kwara State.

He spoke with Kwara State Correspondent of Vanguard Newspapers in Ilorin Demola Akinyemi on Nigeria and Kwara politics visavis the state of youths involvement in politics among others.Please find excerpts of the interesting interview.

Question…You were one of the young Nigerians recently inaugurated by the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development in collaboration with the National Assembly as members of the 5th session of the Nigerian Youth Parliament. What are your plans for the youths?

Answer…Yes. I am a member of the 5th assembly of the Nigerian Youth Parliament. I represent Kwara Central. My focus has been defined from the onset: capacity building, peace and security, and inclusion are top of the list. I have since begun working on them. Right after our inauguration, I started working on floating….. RAISE — a monthly life class for young people to learn entrepreneurship, leadership, and community development from outstanding leaders in our community. This is how it works. Every month, about 20 – 30 young people will be selected to engage a particular leader in physical discussion for 2 hrs. He/she would share with them lessons and life experiences. You know how you feel when you have a platform to learn from that person you see as a hero? On every meetup, the cohort will also be implementing identified projects in rural areas as their own contributions to the society. Essentially, RAISE is designed as a three-way dimension of learning and service to the community.

The other one on the table is #YesHarmony. It is a police-citizens initiative on improving peace and security education in Kwara State to enhance harmony and security. Insecurity is rife across the country partly due to misinformation and ignorance. Conflicts continue to thrive between people and tribes because of sustained nefarious campaigns on our differences by certain people. You hear Fulanization, Islamization and all those stories without basis but are powerfully woven to mislead people along political and tribal lines. It accounts for why it is now difficult for herders and farmers to share the forests again, making the nation facing a crazy food price hike, and precariously close to a food shortage crisis. Aftermath of #EndSARS debacle, we also have people believing it is all war and gloom between Nigerian youths and police. No, everyone, especially young people certainly need to partner with police and other security agents to secure this nation. What stops us from changing and resetting these narratives? We exist for one another!

Kwara State is doing a good job in keeping Kwara safe. As Government is encouraged to provide improved support for them, the police need more information, more encouragement and support from the citizens, and Kwara Central youths are bravely going to aid them in keeping Kwara safe and secure. The #YesHarmony initiative seeks to strengthen police-community relationships, foster understanding between farmers-herders, and rally citizens’ support for the peace and security of the state. We will unveil these projects in January.

Before the Parliament, I was an SDGs advocate. My NGO Torchbearers Impact Network (TIN) executed projects on Goals 4, 5, and 16. I desire to advocate further in the 5th Assembly courageously led by Rt Hon. Dr. Azeezat Yishawu, in line with our legislative agenda, for laws and policies to strengthen the realization of the goals in the nation. This is to say a few of my plans as a young parliamentarian.

Question….You recently went viral calling Nigerian major political parties to reduce the fees for nomination forms. With NotTooYoungToRun (Age Reduction Act) in place, what else do you feel needs to be done to encourage more young people in politics?

Answer….Having NotTooYoungToRule in place is good, however, we need to focus more on the political parties and their processes of selecting candidates for offices. For example, what is crucial for young Nigerians as we move closer to the 2023 general elections is reduction in the crazy fees for nomination forms. It is uneconomical, undemocratic, a stumbling block to the national agenda for inclusion and peace. This must form a strong discussion point for the political parties, media, CSOs, and other stakeholders. The major political parties really need to review them now.

You know I laugh really hard when our leaders say that youths should join political parties, contest for offices and all that. Yes, it is really good. But they have not done the minimum in opening the space for us to join and make impacts. In a situation when major political parties make no provision for young office seekers, it is unmistakable that they don’t want them there. Many just want young people as ordinary voters, not leaders…

What did you mean by provision?

Answer…I mean affirmations, concessions… and all these deliberate actions to encourage young people in politics and leadership. What binds every party is the constitution. One, they can concede a certain percentage of party positions to young people. Like say ABCD are for the youths under a certain age in our party. Do they? Even the traditional position of youth leader usually gets occupied by the grandpas. It looks like a deliberate decapitation. Two, affirm the percentage of youth representation in the formation of the cabinet under your party. Nothing stops them from doing that. You know when you truly want certain people to join you, you make provisions to accommodate them. No Nigerian political party truly accommodates the youth constituency today. Young people have just been very determined to succeed in them. It is not too late to open up the space now.

Let us put it in context. In the 2019 elections, the gubernatorial expression of interest form of the APC attracted N2.5 million, while the nomination form went for N20 million. Both categories attracted N1 million and N20 million, respectively in the PDP.

Similarly, PDP charged N12 million for expression of interest and nomination form for the office of president, N3.5 million for senate, N2.5 million for House of Representatives and N600,000 for the House of Assembly. On the other hand, The APC charged N45 million for expression of interest and nomination form for the office of president, N7 million for Senate, N3.5 million for House of Representatives and N850,000 for the House of Assembly.

I have engaged a few top political leaders on this issue. I was made to understand that they set them this high to weed out unserious elements who just come around during the season to burnish their CVs. They also said that political parties rely heavily on funds recouped from the sale of forms to run. But these figures are uneconomical and unrealistic for young people. They all seem to agree with me. Therefore, we just need to raise our voice more.

The political parties retained the fees in the recently held Anambra elections and have adopted the same for the elections in 2022. No political party with true love of the youths must retain those crazy tables from 2019 for the 2023 elections.

While the APC and PDP constitution give women a 50% cut, they continue to shun and alienate the youths. Youths, especially, should get at least a 60% reduction. This is how to put action to the beautiful words of encouragement and belief in the young people of this country. It should be reviewed now.

Buoyed by the success of the Age Reduction Bill known as #NotTooYoungToRun which made young people more eligible for electoral offices, youths candidacy in Nigeria’s elections reportedly rose to 34.2 percent, as against 21 percent in 2015.

According to YIAGA Africa, 13.5 percent of the candidates vied for the Senate, and 27.4 percent for the House of Representatives. After the general elections in 2019, only 8.6% (68 members) of 991 seats in the 36 State House of Assemblies and 6.8% of 360 members of the House of Representatives were under 35 and below. Many credible, bright minds were clearly undone by the political system which places a premium on helicopter politics. While I agree that we have moved miles from where we were politically, Nigerian youths are thousand kilometers from where they should be in the affairs of the nation.

Nigerian youths take more than half of our over 180 million population. Nigerian political parties cannot continue to shut the doors on us. The most pressing and patriotic electoral decision expected of them, especially on young people, is making the electoral space affordable. PLWDs, Women and young people belong in the same political category. As we go into the 2023 elections, every party truly supportive of youth development should cut their nomination fees for aspirants under 35 years old by at least 60%.

Question….Now, let’s discuss Kwara where there is reportedly a growing agitation for a power shift to another region in 2023. What is your opinion on this political evolution as a young leader?

Answer.. .There is really and should be no such thing in Kwara. I have a phobia for agitation for power and the recklessness that trails it anywhere in the world. What you call agitation for power shift was actually a shouting match between the members and supporters of PDP. It is not an opinion of the ordinary people of Kwara state. Kwara is a state of harmony, neither religion nor politics have been able to change that about us.

I do really think the traditional and religious leaders in the state need to caution members of any party feeling they need to weave this story of North Vs Central, before they succeed in planting the seed of division in the state with their campaign rhetorics of alienation, subjugation, and all the high-sounding nonsense, just to gain power. Politics come in seasons but the havoc it wreaks when played dirty never leaves the people. The game of power is undefined, but there should really be a boundary.

You see, a truly beloved political party does not need to stoke tribal hatred to win. Whenever you start such politics, it never ends, or ends well. It is how some of our grandfathers began and sustained the narratives of South Vs North at the federal level, putting the Igbos against the Hausa/Fulani till today. Kwara won’t toe that path.

Whoever wants to lead Kwara in 2023 should come out to trade development ideas with other candidates. No one born of a man will be elected on the strength of zonal agitation.

Question…As a follow up to this, what are your views on the PDP/Kwara North 2023 guber bid?

Well, I see a people about to make a very critical decision on their political existence. Once they make a mistake, it may hunt them for many years. The 2023 electoral decision will shape Kwara politically for quite many years to come. I know that some of them can’t see it yet, but I also feel that the leaders of the North understand. Kwara North must really look before they leap.

Kwara North’s agenda for development is welcome. But Kwara North/PDP bid is Slave Trade 2.0. It has no agenda for Kwara or Kwara North Development. Both in its past and present, there is no indication to prove otherwise. It’s a mere plot to recapture a people through the rears, using their emotions against them.

Does Kwara North deserve to produce a governor? Yes, like every other region. Are PDP in position to be trusted for leadership and development? No, they don’t have the name and the face to do so in Kwara.

Facts and history are there to guide us. Kwara North transacted business with Sen. Bukola Saraki/PDP for 16 years and recorded no progress. Until 2019, all their elected officers and appointed office holders are tied to his apron strings. Governor, Minister, Senators, Speaker to mention but a few. Does it not beggar belief that the whole North looks that way? You would think these people were empowered to fight against their own people. There is a limit to what messengers, even if well-meaning, can do, after all. The simple explanation is priority. So, I feel Kwara North deserves leaders, not messengers.

You see there is a mistake these people should not make. Position without power; power without impact, is nothing. If people have been tried as elective office holders and appointees and spent years without leaving a mark of development, they deserve to be retired rather than compensating them with a higher office.

Let’s say we all agree that Kwara North has been underdeveloped and marginalised. What they probably need now is not to produce just a governor but a leader to fix this rot. The joke there is presenting people who were widely acclaimed as failures as the new saviours. It rubbishes entirely the chant for growth and development and exposes the ulterior motives of the promoters. Does Kwara North want development or power without impact? That’s the zillion naira question.

Today in Kwara, especially for the good people of Kwara Central, there is no alternative to AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq. Whatever issue anyone may have with him, which is indeed normal in a democracy, does not tower development. This is what the people believe in, and he has fairly delivered to all districts, that would determine the elections.

In trying to understand the basis of any agitation, you need to look at development and social indices. For all their 16 years combined, what AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has done for the North in two years and some months, no one has done the same. He has fixed healthcare centres, schools, waterworks, and roads across the LGAs. On top of that is the rural electrification in which many communities were covered. For eight years of Maigida, nothing big was done in Patigi for example. The same in Baruten LGA, where the campaign train was eventually stoned. That was a symbolic message from a people who were politically and socially relegated.

Can we say the same of their situation in this government? I have been to Kpada, Patigi, Yikpata, Shiri Gweria myself to document the development of projects in those communities. Even the harshest of AbdulRazaq’s critics can tell that he takes Kwara North as a priority. The Ilesha-Baruba – Gwanara, International market in Gbugbu, and completion of Ilesha KWASU campuses are noteworthy projects to facilitate growth of the region. What say to a child who has moved from coming 10th to taking 2nd position in school is ‘do more’, you don’t say ‘go to hell.’ So, it is confusing.

A few of the proponents of KN2023 would come around and say that Governor AbdulRazaq should not contest for a second term, to pacify them. How do you say he should pacify those he never disrespected and has clearly done well for? How do we say we should drop a performing governor when all we just need is to encourage him to do more? This is why many still do not understand this agitation from this section of the North. While agitation is okay in politics, what the agitators are making us understand is that they want a governor for themselves — and not for the development of the state. This is why people won’t mix development of the region with the Saraki/PDP agenda. They are totally two different things. Whatever problems Kwara North are grappling with today, Saraki and his boys brought it upon them

Some will say that we should forget the past. No, only in movies do people forget their past. If you forget how you were and where you were coming from, it is difficult to tell how far you’ve come and where you want to be.

Before O’to ge, Kwara North was practically begging for recognition and acceptance as a partner in the Kwara Project in spite of age-long loyalty to Saraki. With the number of projects ongoing in the district today, it is easy to tell that AbdulRazaq respects them as a people and their place as stakeholders in the Kwara Project. It doesn’t used to be so. It was at best a master-servants relationship.

Look, not only Kwara North, even the whole state was under their leadership for years. With such long years of stewardship, you should be able to campaign with projects across the state. When you look at them and their records, you will understand why it is only ethnic division they stoke today to market themselves, as a people who failed the North woefully, they do not have the social goodwill.

My opinion of PDP Kwara North 2023 is that an ex-husband is trying to lure a wife back into an abusive relationship to win an electoral office with gifts. When she accepts and he gets there, he will treat her worse. I have high hopes the North will decide rightly.

Question….As a youth leader in Kwara State, what is your assessment of O’to ge government?

It takes someone with an understanding of O’to ge struggle to assess it. O’to ge means many things to many people. One’s understanding and assessment of it may be determined by one’s age and social status, but the inalienable truth of it is it was a struggle for freedom. Social, economic, and political freedom from the overwhelming shackles of oligarchy. As far as this freedom is respected by the government as is in place today, half of O’to ge is justified.

O’to ge is liberty, democracy, and humanity. The other half is governance. If one is not a Kwaran or never lived with us, he may not understand why and what O’to ge represents to all of us. They may not know what it means for a people to lack a voice; for a leadership to lack empathy; for a society to lose sense of dignity; so that they could not outgrow the mediocre leadership. But it was our reality.

Today, AbdulRazaq has flipped the odious pages. He operates a system open to feedback; he governs with empathy and respect the dignity of the citizens and traditional rulers; and encourages in words and actions the values of hard work and entreprise. It was all Kwarans needed.

For the elders and traditional rulers who do not have to put up with insults and disrespect from an acclaimed leader today, O’to ge is justified. For the women and old people whose pride and dignity is restored and protected, O’to ge is justified. For the elite who no longer need to go cap in hand for the permission of an emperor to bag appointments or facilitate projects to their community and state, O’to ge is justified. For the Kwara youths who are being supported and encouraged to pursue their talent and ideas, as against the system that empowered thugs and incentivised cultism, O’to ge is justified.

When O’to ge’s fire was raging in 2019, Kwarans set an agenda for the government. Health. Education. Water. Infrastructure. Youths Engagement. Social Welfare and Development. By now, it is clear the government headed the right direction. From health to education, water, sports and youth development and workers’ welfare, this administration has improved the accessibility and quality of service. This is a fair assessment of the Kwara journey.

Everyone may not understand the change. But not the Kwara civil servants whose salaries are being paid as and when due and their promotion is being ratified as we speak after years of neglect. Not the pensioners whose blood and sweat no longer need to dot the streets of Ilorin before they get their gratuities. Not the Kwara child who suddenly has better teachers and school to study. These people can tell the story of a change of government in Kwara.

It is hard for anyone to claim this administration has not done well and it is rash of anyone to tar it with a perfect brush. Kwara people understand the enormity of the challenges he inherited and how courageous AbdulRazaq has been in solving the issues. The whole Kwara society can feel the fresh air — after a rather hazy period — and appreciates the change he has made. Only Saraki and his followers would feel otherwise.

Question….Talking about the ex-senate president Dr Bukola Saraki, there are indications in some quarters he is being accepted back by Kwara people in 2023. What is your take on this?

Accepted back as what? Governor, senator, or grand godfather? That is the question. The truth is as a two-term governor and ex-senate President, you don’t expect him not to have his people and he has done well so far in maintaining the base. He remains popular in Kwara but is not to be trusted with leadership. He was tested and he failed.

Saraki is our father and son, a title holder in the emirate. He remains a notable member of the community. He was merely rejected as a leader, not banished. All thanks to AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq who is not vindictive and petty as some were with Late Muhammed Alabi Lawal after the 2003 elections, who was asked to stay away from his ancestral home. Such emotional finesse is a new level in the new Kwara. It is Kwara for all.

Only a man who is sober deserves forgiveness and acceptance. Saraki is not sorry for all the sacrileges he and his boys committed against Kwara people. He is far from being accepted.

Election results anywhere are dictated by sentiments. He still does not understand the one about him. Look at the internal affairs in PDP which he could have used to rebrand himself. He gives orders, unilaterally saying what to be or not to be. Just like that, just because he fancied, no member from Kwara Central can run for guber. The emperor has decided. He makes no pretense about it that he won’t change for anything. So, how do they take him back? If elections are a game of numbers, we should look at the electoral college. The youths, elite, traditional institutions, civil servants, and academia, which of these is within his grasp in the state today? I feel it is an easy call that Saraki is not coming back.

They say no one can fool all of the people all of the time. Senator Bukola did try to do that before he was caught out flat. People felt used, cheated, and betrayed, the wounds may never heal. For instance, an accomplished Kwaran and foremost community leader would tell me, O’to ge ended the unwritten social contract between Ilorin and Saraki family. He says Ilorin lent itself to the Saraki family as a platform for their political growth. Ilorin stood by them solidly. What they expected in return as they grew was development of the city. Whereas the community stood strongly by them to reach the apogee of politics as we see today, where in Ilorin do you see the 40 years worth of development done by them in the emirate? Ruminate about it. And these feelings of pessimism cut across the board.

Question….The youths played a very key role in the O’to ge revolution due to frustration with the previous political system, what is their attitude to this government?

I think that Kwara youths have all the reasons to stand by AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq. He has been vocal and truthful with his plans and love for the young people.

Until his coming, Kwara had lost focus of what youth development means to the state and nation. As their talent, industry, and innovation was not recognised and supported, many young people took to hooliganism and cultism as a leeway to getting patronage. They did get it and it became a ticket to fame. Well, some of them were not only on payroll, I am sure people would remember how a famous convict was given a state pardon and many others were rewarded with an unholy pilgrimage to Holy Mecca. It captured the value system.

The value system is slowly being rewired and reset. People under 45 years are well over 50% in this government. Kwara gave the nation the youngest commissioner in history. She was 25 years old. You have many of them like that as SAs and SSAs too. You know when you see people of your age occupying public offices, you are bound to reflect on your life and chase excellence. This inspires a lot. More than ever, Kwara is grooming a new generation of leaders. No one should be surprised that many of them will contest elections this year. It is a newfound optimism.

My father once told me, ‘it is not what you say you can do. It is what you do and how you do it that defines who you are.’ He seemed to have Kwapreneurs in mind. It totally distinguishes AbdulRazaq from the past governors. Transparent, encompassing and thorough, this scheme under the state’s social investment programmes supporting business ideas of young people with non-profit loans, is a shift from old order. Last year, some 170 young business owners received between N250,000 to N3 million to upscale their businesses. I feel that was AbdulRazaq telling Kwara youths ‘we value you. Your growth is our priority.’ Why will they not feel safer with him?

The ongoing projects like the garment factory, the Ilorin Innovation Hub, and the visual arts centre are all targeted at giving young people skills and providing them job opportunities and that will bolster the economy in Ilorin and Kwara State as a whole.

Bukola Saraki particularly gives no Kwara youth an option to choose him. As he was celebrating the emergence of a 25-year-old as PDP Youth Leader, he anointed a man about 50 years old for Kwara. His counterpart APC presented a 35-year-old. For a man fighting tooth and nail against the zoning of presidency in PDP to allow him contest, he woke up a few days after his 59th birthday and declared that a region would get the ticket, tightening the noose on the aspirations of others. He does not do what he preaches.

Again, Kwara youths will have to look at the options before them in 2023. There is a messenger; one NGO man who just enjoys himself being in the news, and a respected 80-year-old man only the marabouts have not stopped telling he could become a governor. When you look at this carefully, you will realise AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq is contesting against AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq. He just needs to keep doing well by the people and his party men.

Question….Kwara is not yet an Eldorado. What are your words of advice to Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq to build on Kwara development?

Kwara youths should be empowered more. Kwapreneurs 2.0 should come up before the middle of the year, with at least 300 targeted beneficiaries. Local Government elections matter should be settled and conducted as soon as possible and young people should be strongly considered for the offices. Ongoing projects like Innovation hub and Visual arts centre should be fast-tracked and completed before the end of 2022. It would also be great to see him institutionalise an annual scholarship scheme for exceptional youths to study locally and internationally. Well, many won’t like this, but the government may need to prosecute ex-public officials who pilfered and sold Kwara properties.