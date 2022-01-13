Governor Nyesom Wike

…says prospect of another APC govt scary

The Chairman, League of Patriotic Lawyers, Abubakar Yesufu , has called on River State governor, Nyesom Wike to join the presidential race.

He said Wike’s performance as governor shows that he would provide good governance if elected as President of Nigeria.

Briefing newsmen yesterday in Lagos, Yesufu urged Nigerians to support Wike should he heed the call to run.

His words:”All those currently parading themselves as candidates cannot match Nyesom Wike’s impeccable credentials. Wike has demonstrated clearly that he is ready and eminently qualified for the job, come 2023.

“In Education, infrastructure, housing, healthcare delivery, agriculture, social welfare, sports, arts and culture, Wike stands out like a giant amongst midgets.

Indeed, Nyesom Nwike’s strides among his peers, have earned him the name MR PROJECT. The name was reemphasized by no less a personality than the Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo.

“We are entering a defining moment the nation’s history. There is a sacred duty on all men and women of good will: Christian or Muslim , PDP or APC to rescue Nigeria from the abyss of destruction from which she is dangerously headed.

“The prospect of making APC return because of lack of good choice is scary and unthinkable.

“Wike has the knack and daring courage and his achievements in Rivers State, a highly cosmopolitan state, are eloquent testimonies of the preparedness of Governor Nyesom Wike.

“I would be taking this message across the country, especially the youths, whose votes might be compromised on the altar of idealism.

“We are going to redirect the orientation and thinking of the youths to ensure those who muffled their voices on the quest for better Nigeria , either at Lekki toll gate ,Alausa , Wuse in Abuja or Kafanchan, are not allowed to stage a comeback to power.”