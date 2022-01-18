.

…Promises better Lagos

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

A political group, Lagos4Lagos, led by Olajide Adediran, popularly called Jandor has assured residents to rewrite the history of Lagos State if given the chance in the 2023 governorship poll in the state.

Adediran stated at a gathering organized for the group at Amuwo Odofin Local Government, last weekend during a tour of the area.

The group recently defected from All Progressives Congress, APC, to Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, following unresolved differences bordering on principle and ethics.

He stated further that he was prepared and ready to convert the Lagos PDP delegate structure to a governorship structure. The Amuwo Odofin born politician stressed how important the local government is to him.

According to him, “January 21st, 2022 will be the final burial of APC in Lagos State.

“On that day, January 2, will be the official declaration of our group to PDP and it will be broadcasted on national television. The event will be held at the Tafawa Balewa Square, TBS with 10 governors present at the event.”

He said, “On January 21, it is the day that we have set aside for the final burial ceremony of APC in Lagos state.

“That day, the political party called APC will cease to exist in the state of Lagos. We are trying to rewrite the history of our dear state and it’s going to happen in 2023.”

Also at the event, Tanwa Olusi emphasized the need for the people to get their PVCs’, saying that it is the only way that the people can change the government in Lagos state.

The Lagos4Lagos dignitaries present at the event included: the apex leader and the chief host of the event, Dr Niran Adeniyi, the woman leader, Alhaja Idera, Director for strategic, Mr Dolapo Ogunbanbo, Chairman Lagos4lagos, Prince Sunday Ajayi, the principal coordinator, Bode Makinde, among many others.

Adediran speaking on his plans for governance in 2023, assured that he will include People Living With Disabilities, PLWDs.

“Speaking about what our government is going to do to have people living with disabilities part of Lagos after working closely with Governor Babatunde Fashola during his tenure, he mandated all ministries of government to create a platform for all who is living with disabilities so that they can access government facilities and I can assure you that learning from that, we will take it from there,” Jandor stated.