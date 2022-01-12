.

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Members of a group, Senator Godswill Akpabio for Common Good (SGACG) have said that consultations were in top gear to convince the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio to join the Presidential race in 2023.

The group however, chided some analysts for alleging that Akpabio would be no match for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu or Governor Umahi of Ebonyi State in the forthcoming presidential contest,concluding that such thought was irrational.

In the statement, members of the group stated that ” our attention has been drawn to screaming newspaper headlines suggesting that the Minister for Niger Delta Affairs – Senator Godswill Akpabio will be no match for Chief Bola Tinubu or Governor Umahi of Ebonyi State.”

Engineer Bichi, the Publicity Secretary of Senator Godswill Akpabio for Common Good (SGACG), in a statement, explained that the newspapers were referring to a brief interview with their National Coordinator, Dr. Jibril Tafida where he made very positive remarks about the Minister.

“Without prejudice to whatever is the opinion of our National Coordinator, we believe the headline was sensational.”

“This is because Dr. Tafida would not have proceeded with comparative analysis between Akpabio and Nigerians who have already made their interests public, when the SGACG was still consulting and mobilizing Nigerians with a view to persuading Akpabio to accept to contest the 2023 polls.”

“In the interview, our National Coordinator made it clear at several points that Senator Akpabio is yet to give his words to that effect. Comparative analysis presupposes that Senator would have accepted, when that is not the case.”

“Without prejudice to the interview, therefore, it is obvious that the official position of our group is that we are still at the mobilization stage and the next stage after mobilization is the convincing stage.”

“We intend to achieve this by presenting our demand to Senator Akpabio in a formal letter endorsed by our group.”

“Nevertheless, we will not rest until we are done with the current mobilization and we are aware that Senator Akpabio is one nationalist loved by all Nigerian men and women of good conscience because he is divinely gifted with special leadership qualities required of modern governance”

“Furthermore, we appreciate the eagerness of Nigerian media to promote our cause and hopeful that in the end, the dream of a great Nigeria will become a living reality in our age of enlightenment,” the group said.

