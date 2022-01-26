Omeiza Ajayi – Abuja

Yobe State Governor and National Chairman, Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, CECPC, of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Mai Mala Buni has again denounced a purported zoning formula that went viral on Tuesday night, describing it as fake news.

The poorly-contrived zoning formula had been in existence for nearly a year now, and fake news marchants continue to regurgitate it via obscure blogs and the WhatsApp platform to mislead the public.

Reacting to the publication on Wednesday, Buni in a statement signed by his Director General, Press, and Media Affairs, Mamman Mohammed urged the public to disregard the purported list.

Part of the statement reads; “His Excellency has in clear and unambiguous terms denied the said list, saying, it is false, baseless, unfounded, misleading and has nothing to do with him.

“The Chairman of the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Committee said the party has not taken any decision at any fora on anything relating to the zoning of offices.

“The publication is just a figment of the author’s imagination that has nothing to do with the Chairman and the party.

“The public is hereby urged to disregard the purported list as it is misleading and completely false.

“Governor Buni urged the press to resist unverified stories and rumours, and to always verify all issues related to the party assuring that the doors of the party are always open.”

