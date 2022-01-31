Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo

The Osinbajo Governance Grassroot Group (OG3) has called on the Vice-president, Yemi Osinbajo, to declare interest to run for the Office of the President, Federal Republic of Nigeria.



The group said Osinbajo has what it takes to transform the economy and unite Nigerians irrespective of their religion and ethnicity.

The group in a press release on Monday signed by its Publicity Secretary, Amechi Ekpeneru, said the Vice-president has shown uncommon attitude towards the unity and economic well being of the country.

OG3 also called on well meaning Nigerians to speak out in support of Osinbajo.

The statement reads, “At this time, we need a Nigeria who is strong physically, intellectually and spiritually to tackle the very many challenges facing the country.

“Prof. Osinbajo has shown his capabilities. He has shown understanding of the issues in the country. No doubt, he will be able to deliver if given the opportunity.

“OG3 is therefore appealing to Prof. Osinbajo to harken to the voice of Nigerians and immediately declare his intentions.

“Well meaning Nigerians must stand up for our country. This is not the time to sit on the fence.

The group urged Nigerians to rally round the Vice-president, saying that 2023 elections should not be left for those who do not wish the country well.”