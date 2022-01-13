By Emem Idio – Yenogoa

A Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, group in Bayelsa State, styled Bayelsa West Patriotic Front, BWPF, has called Governor Douye Diri of the state to remain committed and be resolute to the existing agreement on rotation in Bayelsa West senatorial district made up of Ekeremor and Sagbama local government areas.

According to the group, the principle of rotation in the senatorial district was adopted to ensure equity, fairness and sense of belonging in the party and any attempt to disregard the rotation principle will also affect the governor’s second term ambition.

BWPF, in a statement in Yenagoa by its National Coordinator, Mr Owei Ebiagbe, said the governor should not be carried away by the accolades and encomiums showered on him by former governor and senator representing Bayelsa West, Seriake Dickson, noting that the moves of the former governor was suspicious and aimed at currying favour to scuttle the existing rotation agreement in Bayelsa West senatorial district.

Ebiagbe in a statement said notwithstanding the theatrics being displayed by Dickson in his bid to scuttle the existing rotational agreement, urged Diri to stand firm and uphold the peaceful co-existence in the ruling PDP.

He noted that Diri must show true statesmanship and upright leadership qualities he is known for in the last two years, as a son of Ayamasa community also in Tarakiri Clan of the Ekeremor LGA, one who is very conversant with the existing peace accord in the rotational principle, which he also helped to canvass while the former governor was openly declaring that he would only complete the unexpired term of Senator Lawrence Ehwrudjakpor, as it will be the hallmark of honour.

Ebiagbe said: “We want to remind Diri that in taking this route, Dickson should be reminded that non can play God. He should be reminded again that God used him to salvage the people when Senator Heineken Lokpobiri attempted to toe this path of dishonour.”

In the same way a Daniel will rise that will ensure that his submission that he will only complete the term for the Sagbama turn will be a reality.

“But what is more intimidating and of great concern is that the governor needs to know that his handling of this present situation will surely determine his acceptance and chances of re-election.

“Ekeremor and Sagbama people have set a trap for him and if he falls, he will have the entire Sagbama and Ekeremor move against him. His actions in standing tall for truth and upholding the peoples’ position will further raise his acceptance as a true and fearless leader and this will give him a second tenure giving his present record.

“I can authoritatively submit that if the governor supports Dickson irrespective of his victory or failure, the governor will lose massive political support and will not be re-elected as this will be a tool in the hands of the opposition and this will harm him very deeply.

“It is not in dispute that as we enter into this political season, such calls will come up and men of integrity are expected to honour such existing agreements not to further heat up the polity and also to create disunity.

“In Bayelsa State, such agreements in the senate and federal constituency rotations abound.”

Vanguard News Nigeria