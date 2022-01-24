By Chinedu Adonu

Coalition for Equity and Good Governance, weekend insisted on zoning arrangement in the state which according to them has shaped political firmament of the State.

The group also threw weight behind the agitation of the people of Nkanu East Local Government to produce the next governor of Enugu State in 2023.

Addressing a press conference in Enugu on Friday, the leader of the group, Eng Gerald Obasi said Nkanu East has fair worse in terms of holding higher political office in the state.

He said “The Nkanu people of Enugu East Senatorial Zone, the highest offices in the State and the Federation have been held by Nkanu West LGA, Enugu South LGA, and Enugu East LGA, including gubernatorial and senatorial offices since the days of the old Anambra State and from 1999 to date, “in contrast, Nkanu East has produced neither a senator nor a governor.

“For those who like to attack the word “zoning” when it suits them, perhaps “rotation” would serve better. As is often said, if it ain’t broke(n), don’t fix it. There is no cogent reason to disturb or toy with a system which has, to a very large extent, given us uncommon stability, peace and harmony in Enugu State

“It’s undoubtedly clear that Enugu East Senatorial zone should produce the next governor of Enugu State. The debate on this matter should therefore be rightly focused on the question of which part of Enugu East should produce the next governor. In answer to that question, there is increasingly a strong sway of public opinion in favour of Nkanu East Local Government.

“Unfortunately, the perennial power inequity pointed out above is reflected in the steep underdevelopment seen in Nkanu East and its surrounding areas such as Isi Uzo LGA. Yet, Isi Uzo has also managed to be set ahead of Nkanu East on the sharing of power in Enugu.

“Isi Uzo is currently leading the ruling party in the state. Thus, even in the comparison of the most disadvantaged in Enugu East Senatorial Zone, Nkanu East is faring worse than Isi Uzo, despite being a far larger area and population than Isi Uzo.

“For the above reasons, the case for Nkanu East is bolstered on grounds of equity, fairness and inclusiveness which Governor Ugwuanyi has thoughtfully and rightly made the anchors of the considerations on where the next governor should come from.

“In view that Nkanu East should produce the next governor resonates with most fair-minded people of Enugu State, regardless of their origin or their political persuasions. This is because when equity is done for one, the entire society is encapsulated in its benefits, hence the saying that injustice to one is injustice to all.

“Accordingly, the case of Nkanu East should not be argued only by the people of Nkanu East, hence this intervention by the Equity and Good Governance Coalition which consists of members and opinions from every local government and every ward in Enugu State,” he said.

Obasi condemned the insinuation by some that Nkanu East lacks impressive candidates capable of taking Enugu State to a greater height noting “ it is untenable to argue that a part of the state which has produced effective technocrats in statecraft and world beaters in Science, tech, and business lacks sufficient talent to produce an excellent candidate for the highest office in the state.

Obasi who commended Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for steering the affairs of governance in Enugu State with wisdom said such leadership quality has offers all stakeholders in Enugu 2023 a polity that is amenable to the testing of ideas and debate necessary to arrive at the best and most equitable outcome on the choice for Enugu 2023.

“Worthy of note and mention is Governor Ugwuanyi’s sense of empathy and his penchant for equity, fairness and justice – values that are now at the crux of the debate on Enugu 2023 general elections.

“We commend His Excellency for repeatedly referring to these values as the anchors of his thoughts on the polity and enjoining all Enugu stakeholders to make these values the guiding lights for their reflections on Enugu 2023,” he said.