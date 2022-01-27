…Says VP has right of first refusal

By Dirisu Yakubu

Ahead of the 2023 general election, the National Coalition Group, NCG, a pro- All Progressive Congress, APC, body has given Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, 30 days ultimatum to declare interest to run for the Office of the President, Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The APC-endorsed group in a letter addressed to the Vice President said the Professor of Law given his popularity amongst Nigerians and his understanding and working of political power in the past few years, has the right of first refusal in the quest by the ruling party to remain in office beyond 2023.

Signed by the duo of Fagbemi Opeyemi and Eli Eberechukwu Dibla, national chairman and national secretary respectively of NCG, the group warned against the danger of heading to the Presidential election with an experimental candidate in the next general election.

The letter read in part: “2023 would be the first time the APC and entire Nigerians wil be electing a new leader after the party completes two full term of eight years. You have the right of first refusal and our opinion poll and survey conducted in the last six months exemplified you as the best option for the APC to have a seamless victory come 2023.

“Our party All Progressive Congress(APC) can no longer experiment with who becomes Presidential candidate in 2023 election; Nigerians have spoken via our opinion poll survey, branding you the best option for the party and for Nigerians to sniff a fresh air.”

According to the group, “majority of Nigerians, monarchs, trade unions, students groups, Non-Governmental Organizations, NGOs, Civil Society Organizations, CSOs numbering over 149 groups,” are desirous of seeing Osinbajo fly the ticket of APC in 2023.

The letter further read that “giving Prof. Osinbajo a chance to lead as President would

attract a seamless victory for All Progressive Congress, enrich the system and would certainly be the best assurance of stability and progress for extant development objectives.

“Your personality is reputed with the fear of God, humility, respect for rule of law; you have a classical vision and mission evident in your few months as acting President of Nigeria.

“You have been prepared with deep knowledge and cerebral intelligence to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari as Nigerian President. With you, a new Nigeria is possible.

“You are a tested and trusted hand, fully detribalized; we believe that you will deploy your ideas and best practices to lift the great expectations of Nigerians.

“We are convinced in your style, character and delivery pattern evidenced in your open-mindedness and creativity, self esteem, flexibility, responsibility, dependability, patience & tenacity. You are internet

savvy, strategic and viewed by all as a critical thinker and your inspiration and vision distinguishes you amongst all.

“It is important to note that 2023 Presidential contest would not be between Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and All Progressive Congress, APC, in a hypothetical sense, the election is between APC and the voters, thus; any mistake in the choice of candidate could have fatal consequences with possibilities of provoking voters’ apathy, protests or protest votes. Please declare!

“The issue of transition in Nigeria as of today is no longer about transfer of power from one civilian administration transitioning to another, what matters today are issues of development and people-focused leadership.

“Consequently, leading Nigeria from where President Muhammadu Buhari would stop in 2023 requires someone with a deep understanding of the present efforts being made by the President; someone with undoubted intellect, capacity and integrity. You are the person. Please declare!

“We believe in the people of Nigeria and had gone ahead spending our contributed resources in preparing and inspiring the minds of Nigerians towards the survival of APC and the success of President Muhammadu Buhari. We strongly appealed to stakeholders in the affairs of our party, the APC to join hands with us and have gotten convincing assurances that singled you out as the best candidate at this moment of Nigeria history.

“Nigeria, having being led by such a respected personality in the person of President Muhammadu Buhari, the stake of Nigerian Presidency is now higher, and the coveted seat needs a high degree of thoughtfulness and reasoning to make the best choice for the people, democracy and posterity. Please declare!”