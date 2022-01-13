Enyen-Nyen Movement, a socio-political youth group in Delta State, has given the Deputy Senate President, Senate Ovie Omo-Agege 90-days ultimate to declare to run for the Delta 2023 governorship election or be dragged to court.

The group stated this after an emergency meeting at Ughelli Delta State, noted that

governance in Delta since creation and subsequent birth of democracy has permanently remained in reverse gear, “no thanks to the operators of the state political system who have vowed to keep Delta perpetually in a state of gross underdevelopment.

The group in a communique jointly signed by Frank Okeoghene Waive,

Kingsley Omokaro,

Akpebe Oreva, Godswill

Elimihele Emmanuel, and Akpoguma Matthew.

Others, are Omuaro Prince Urukpe,

Diamreyan Nelson,

Lugard Oveghawo,

Akpoviri Rita, Niko Gabriel, Edafe Hitler,

Ambrose German,

Stanely Omokete,

Tega Ibodje, and

Felix Godspower.

“Enyen-Nyen Movement, a socio-political youth group in Delta state is clamouring for Democrat, a political Maestro who would free Delta State from the shackles of under-development.

“After our evaluation of prospective candidates for the Delta 2023 gubernatorial election, we resolved to advocate for Ovie Omo-Agege.

“Senator Omo-Agege has proven himself to have the interests of the people at heart.

“The ‘man of the people has made life much better for his constituents. His resolve to make life better for Deltans via his purposeful and impactful projects is well appreciated by all.

“We, the members of the above-named group who have excised patience with Senator Ovie Omo-Agege have however run out of patience. We by this publication give him 90 days to declare to Deltans his intention to run for Governor of Delta State else face court action.

“Dear Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, we are waiting, sir; we are waiting”.

