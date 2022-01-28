…says he’ll perform better, unite Nigerians

By Gabriel Ewepu, Bernard Ozuanu, and John Precious

A group called the Nationalists Movement for GEJ 2023, Friday, called on former President Goodluck Jonathan, to contest in 2023 presidential election.

The National Coordinator of the group, Engr Abidde Robinson, made the call at a media conference in Abuja, while explaining reasons why the former President is to contest the election, because Nigerians want him back to Aso Villa.

According to Robinson, Jonathan remains a great statesman, patriot, and national pacifier whose pedigree and track record proves he has the magic wand that Nigerians want to change the present situation of things.

He said: “Nigeria is on the march again. As the count down to 2023 Presidential elections begins, all patriotic Nigerians must deeply reflect on this adage that says, “when a child falls, he looks front but when an adult falls, he looks back to see what caused his fall”.

“We the Nationalists Movement, a non-partisan, very patriotic and nationalistic Nigerians of like minds all over the world poised to promote, build and sustain national ideals have carefully identified former President, Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan as a great statesman, patriot, and national pacifier whose pedigree and track record proves he has the magic wand needed to sooth ethnic tensions in different parts of the country.

“We are therefore, passionately pleading with H.E. Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan to yield and not resist the wishes and calls of majority of patriotic Nigerians from home and in the diaspora to come back to Aso Rock Presidential Villa in 2023 because: Our national unity, peace and security needs to be preserved now than before; He is a unifying force to keep the country one; He is trusted, dependable and the most accepted politician across board in contemporary Nigeria; He is a democrat who builds, entrenches and deepens strong democratic culture and institutions, not strong personalities.

“He is well known for his civil approach in tackling national issues to ensure the rule of law, social justice and equity are promoted and protected; He is a very good manager of our economy. Under him, Nigeria’s economy was number one in Africa and the fastest growing economy in the world; He ran an all inclusive government that gave every part of the country a sense of belonging in terms of policies and appointments.

“He speaks and acts for national interest, not sectional or parochial interest; Under him, every one’s vote count; His political ambition is not worth the blood of any Nigerian; He encourages dialogue in conflict management rather than force; He preaches and practices the politics of “give and take” and not winner takes it all; and Nigeria and Nigerians now needs a popular leader like H. E. Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan with a track record of integrity and statesmanship to bridge the north-south alliance in 2023.”

He added that, “It is in view of the above that majority of patriotic and nationalistic Nigerians and friends of Nigeria from all works of life are pleading with H.E. Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan to accept this critical national service once again.”

He however, made it clear that nobody is sponsoring them on this mission to have the former President back at Aso Villa.