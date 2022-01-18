.

– Decries ‘pathetic national maladies’

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

A group, the Good Governance League of Nigeria ( GGL-N) has thrown its weight behind Governor Emmanuel Udom of Akwa Ibom State ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

The group in a communique said it was committed to backing the deepening of democracy, proactive and result-oriented leadership for Nigeria, we have held an enlarged meeting of the Coalition of civil societies in Abuja to review the State of the Nation and the future of our nation’s civil rule in general.

Comrade Balarabe Rufai, the convener of the group, signed the Communiqué which was issued to journalists.

They said : “The Good Governance League of Nigeria(GGL-N) is the convener of this enlarged meeting, while 19 others are like-minded groups, associations eveready to promote civil rule by all legitimate means and reflect all Northern States.

“Having critically examined the State of the Nation, notably the growing insecurity, economic instability and associated problems, we have observed critical areas that require urgent attention:

” In view of the prevailing confusion on the weakening value of our National currency, high inflation rate; 34% increase of unemployment rate; over N4trillion domestic and foreign debt; increase in PMS and Gas pump price; unpaid pensions and protracted insurgency, banditry and kidnappings, it is noticeable that Nigerians have had enough.

“It’s obvious that these pathetic national maladies are mainly brought about by poor leadership choice and fraudulent elections in which moneybags who are over 70 years dominate State, Local Government and Federal Government spaces as elected representatives.

” That all of our current challenges revolve around the desirability of searching for competent managers of this country and especially the economic superstructure. This nation cannot afford to look on, while its economy sinks, accountable leadership seems more like a mirage and a number of Nigerians seem to be struggling with a crisis of confidence, as to whether or not 2023 will offer a better alternative.

“Despite the current level of stagnation, there is seeming desperation by overly ambitious politicians in both the ruling All Progressives Congress(APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP), among others, to dominate the stage. But beyond these sharks, there are Nigerian politicians with proven records of good management of men and resources and the capacity to obliterate or, at least minimize conflicts in their domains. But they constitute a fraction of our current political leaders.

“Consequently, we share the position of Northern Elders Forum and former President Babangida, that in 2023 Nigerians should go for energetic, competent and credible candidates for the presidency.”

” It is our conviction that both the elders and the former president were referring to politicians like Governor Gabriel Emmanuel.

In the end, the meeting has critically examined the above realities and a lot more. Following hours of critical appraisal, observations and counter-observations by stakeholders at the meeting, we have resolved as follows:-

“The current helmsman at Akwa Ibom, Governor Emmanuel Udom should be supported to take a shot at the 2023 Presidency as someone with a proven record of good governance, who is methodical in approach to economic and security challenges in his domain. It is a well-known fact that, by his leadership of Akwa Ibom State, he has demonstrated that it is possible to turn around the fortunes of any society, with the right kind of leadership.

“The Akwa Ibom Governor is on record to have the most violent-free State in today’s Nigeria. No killings, no cult gang clashes, no kidnappings in the magnitude we see in many parts of this country today.

“In terms of economic empowerment and revitalization, Akwa Ibom’s Governor Udom Emmanuel has made a lot of spectacular moves. He pursued and is still pursuing vigorous empowerment projects, especially in rural areas. This effort has made hundreds of thousands of proud millionaires who are currently training and re-training others to become economically self-reliant.

Secondly, when he became Governor, he started running the Akwa Ibom Airport with about five (5) airlines on the government’s fleet at Airport. In his effort at expansion, he has now brought in Ten (10) more. Now, the Akwa Ibom airport has 15 aircraft competing for space. He has also rehabilitated the runway and roads linking the airport to communities.”

“The Governor has also been executing multimillion naira infrastructural projects since his inauguration into office non-stop.

” In terms of managing the political leadership, holding the rungs of power in the State, he has also made some indelible footprints. And this partly explains why you hardly read the news of Executive/Legislature rift or uncontrollable internal political party bickering in Akwa Ibom State.

” It is our conviction that this nation, more than all else, needs a true game-changer with past experience of tackling crisis situations – whether political or economic. He should be a leader with exposure to domestic and international standards of good governance and realistic development policies. Such a leader must have a good grasp of the political economy in a highly-competitive world. We dare say that this governor — being a trained economist has the capacity to turn around the fortunes of this country. It is already familiar knowledge to all, that economists are the most versatile.”

“In conclusion…without prejudice to the right of other Nigerians to contest the nation’s presidency in 2023, we believe Governor Emmanuel Udom has the capacity to deliver on his mandate that would be freely given by the Nigerian electorate in 2023 and even beyond.”