By Femi Bolaji

As politicking gradually gathers momentum ahead of 2023, a Fulani Youth group in Taraba state has vowed to mobilize their kinsmen for Deputy Senate Minority leader and Senator representing Taraba South, Emmanuel Bwacha if he decides to contest the governorship seat of Taraba state.

The youths under the auspices of Bwacha-Tan said they have endorsed the Senator’s candidacy and are calling on him to declare his interest in the state’s number one seat.

Convener of the group, Abdulrazak Mahmud, who spoke said they have found Bwacha to be trustworthy owing to his antecedents as a people oriented leader.

According to him, “we see Bwacha as a worthy leader with experience, human kindness and a deep knowledge of power politics.

“Our appeal is for him to contest the governorship seat of Taraba state in 2023.

“Our goal as a group is to campaign, sensitize, advocate, organize and mobilize not less than 50,000 Hausa-Fulani across Taraba state to vote for Senator Emmanuel Bwacha come 2023.”

Senator Emmanuel Bwacha, who had earlier spoken to newsmen at his country home in Mararraba, said he is under tremendous pressure from various interest groups to contest the governorship seat of Taraba state.

In his words, he said “I have not made public declaration about my gubernatorial ambition but it is no longer news that I am under tremendous pressure to run for the governorship of the state.

“I believe this pressure is flowing from a pure heart from the people who genuinely mean well for this state because what we need in Taraba that I so much love is to put it on the National map.

“I am trusting God that at the fullness of time I will make this open declaration.

“The Taraba that I am dreaming of is one that can compete favourably among committee of states.

“My representation which has endeared me to the people is by the grace and mercy of God. I am trusting God that this is what would be reflected in a larger Taraba state if it pleases God for me to serve at a wider scope beyond Southern Taraba senatorial district.”