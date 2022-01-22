The posters of the former President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, H.E. Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan was seen in some part of Lagos State and FCT, Abuja at early hours of Friday 21st of January, 2022.

The posters courtesy of GREATER NIGERIA AMBASSADORS (GRENA) with the inscription; PLS RUN, NIGERIANS ARE CALLING AGAIN.

It’s a call on the former President Goodluck Jonathan to run for the seat of the President come 2023 as was seen on the busy Ijaiye road, Ogba and around the every busy Ikeja, on Oba Akran avenue by under bridge and on the road connecting the Muritala Mohammed airport road by airport bus stop, Ikeja and also in AYA , Asokoro and Finance bridge, around Federal Secretariat , FCT Abuja.

The Greater Nigeria Ambassadors (GRENA) has now joined some number of persons and groups calling on the former President to run for President come 2023 general elections and they are the first group to post Goodluck’s posters in Lagos and Abuja

This is coming amid insinuation that the former President, whose re-election failed in 2015, was being programmed for a comeback by some northern elements.

Since he would be eligible to run for one more term, the aim is believed to be a smart way to ensure that power returns to the North after his second tenure.

President Muhammadu Buhari, a northerner, is finishing his maximum two terms in 2023 and the development has sparked a controversy on power shift to the South.

The Jonathan return to power, according to those behind the scheme, is to hasten North’s claim to the presidency in 2027 as against a situation whereby a fresh southern President will be eligible for eight years and delay the region’s ascendancy to power till 2031.